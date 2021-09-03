Patriots 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Former New England Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten passed away on Thursday. He was 47 years old.

How Did David Patten Pass Away?

Patten was involved in a three-vehicle accident outside of Columbia, South Carolina, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, as referenced by NFL.com.

A South Carolina Highway Patrolman Lance Cpl. Nick Pye, Patten as operating the motorcycle, and during the crash, he crossed the media, which caused the crash between the 2 cars.

A driver in one of the cars was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries were not disclosed, per an ESPN report.

Former Teammates and the Patriots React to Patten’s Death

When news of Patten’s death began to spread, former teammates and current members of the organization paid their respects.

Patriots great Richard Seymour was “heartbroken” by the news.

heartbroken 💔 great man of God… lost for words – David Patten… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Former Patriot and current WEEI personality Jermaine Wiggins said:

“He was one of those guys I felt like I looked up to. He was a leader.”

"He was one of those guys I felt like I looked up to. He was a leader." Our guy @jwiggs85 called @GreshKeefe to give his thoughts on the sudden passing of former #Patriots teammate & 3x Super Bowl champion David Patten. @GregHillWEEI @coxcourtney @KenLairdWEEI @_ChrisCurtis pic.twitter.com/EnyOSp6mOb — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 3, 2021

Former Patriots center and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody took to Twitter to pay respects.

Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known….prayers to David Patten’s family 🙏🏿 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/jNcfo3VmUg — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 3, 2021

Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement after Patten’s death via the team’s official Twitter account. The same can be said for head coach Bill Belichick. The coach called Patten “an essential person and player in Patriots history.”

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on David Patten pic.twitter.com/hf0xAND0qi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 3, 2021

Former Patriots safety Lawyer Milloy spoke candidly and emotionally about the impact Patten had on him and the rest of his teammates.

This one hurts bad. You know about his football heroics #legendary! What you don’t know is that there was something about David made you straighten up when you were around him. His look told you what he was thinking. He prayed hard for ALL of us! Rest In Peace Brother Patten🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aq3zSSNFzg — Lawyer Milloy (@LawyerMilloy) September 3, 2021

The outpouring from teammates, coaches and ownership of the teams Patten played for was consistent.

David Patten’s Best Moments With the Patriots

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr noted Patten was the first player since 1979 to run for a TD, catch a TD or throw for a score in the same game.

Patten accomplished this rare feat in a 2001 regular-season contest against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots won the game 38-17 in a season that saw them finish 11-5 on their way to their first Super Bowl championship.

That same season, Patten scored the only offensive TD in the AFC title game.

The #Patriots confirm the passing of David Patten at age 47. Patten was the first player since Walter Payton (1979) – to rush for a TD, catch a TD pass, and have a pass TD in the same game (2001). Scored the only offensive TD in 2001 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl XXXVI pic.twitter.com/zdKlMssgBO — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 3, 2021

Patten ranks 22nd in Patriots history in receiving yards with 2,513. He is 29th in receptions with 165 and 24th in receiving TDs with 16.

During Patten’s 12-year NFL career, he played for 5 teams. He spent the first three years with the New York Giants where he had some success as a kick returner. He had one for a TD in 1998.

He landed with the Cleveland Browns for one abysmal season in 2000 when the team was 3-13. Patten would then head to the Patriots for four seasons. New England won the Super Bowl in three of his four years in Foxboro (2001, 2003-04) and he played an integral role in the team’s offensive success.

Has his tenure with the team been longer, he would rank higher on the all-time list. Patten finished his NFL career in 2008 after playing his final four seasons split equally between the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints.