Patriots Work Out Former First-Rounder in Search For CB Depth

The New England Patriots have some serious issues in the secondary. Between the trade of former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore and the declining play of Joejuan Williams, New England needs bodies and strong play at cornerback.

The team has been working out free-agent corners all week with a deal to bring one in seemingly imminent. Here’s the latest on the Patriots’ search to add players to their weakest position group.

The Patriots Worked Out D.J. Hayden

On Friday, the Patriots brought in former first-round pick D.J. Hayden for a workout, per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

The Patriots worked out Raiders 2013 first-round pick CB D.J. Hayden today. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 22, 2021

Hayden, 31, has played eight seasons in the NFL. His career began with the Oakland Raiders where he played for his first four seasons in the NFL. Hayden played one season with the Detroit Lions before spending the 2018-20 campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hayden appeared in just five games for the Jaguars in 2020. He suffered a hamstring injury in October 2020 that landed him on injured reserve. He played in one more game last season in November, but sat the remainder of the year before becoming a free agent.

Hayden had a work out with the Indianapolis Colts in September, but nothing materialized.

The Patriots Have a Major Need in the Secondary

During the Patriots’ 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, New England surrendered 447 passing yards to Dak Prescott. The Cowboys’ franchise QB also tossed 4 TD passes including the 35-yard game-winner to CeeDee Lamb, who proceeded to taunt Jalen Mills by waving goodbye to him after he crossed the goal line.

After that game, New England has seemingly ramped up their efforts to find help in the secondary. The team also hosted Brian Poole and De’Vante Bausby for workouts earlier in the week. At some point, you have to think Belichick and Co. will find someone they like and sign them.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike D’Abate touched on the Patriots’ recent attempts to shore up their depleted secondary. D’Abate wrote:

The New England Patriots appear to be keenly aware of their need for help in the secondary. In the wake of trading former star cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, the Pats have struggled to find productivity at the position beyond starters J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills. On Wednesday, the Patriots indicated that they are not done addressing the potential of upgrading their defensive backfield. According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, veteran cornerback Brian Poole was in town to work out with the Patriots, as they prepare to face his former team, the New York Jets, on Sunday. Though a workout does not always manifest an imminent signing (to either the practice squad, or active roster) Poole’s presence in Foxboro on Wednesday shows that the team is clearly keeping their options open at cornerback.

At 2-4 and with two games still coming up against the AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills, the Patriots need to improve their pass defense in a hurry. It’s doubtful Hayden or any of the other free-agent corners the Patriots have worked out will be the and-all-be-all answer, but if they can offer depth and experience, it’s worth a shot.