Dolphins Make Surprise Move With Brian Flores After Beating Patriots

A former prominent New England Patriots assistant coach is surprisingly now without a job.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are parting ways with head coach Brian Flores. Flores had just led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record — their second consecutive winning season and just their third since the 2009 season — and their first season sweep of the New England Patriots since 2000.

Brian Flores is out as the Dolphins head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Flores was hired in 2019 as the Dolphins’ head coach. The former Patriots defensive assistant led the Dolphins on a seven-game win streak this season before Miami lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. Miami threatened for playoff contention after a 1-7 start to the season.

Despite the Dolphins — an organization that has just four playoff appearances since 2000 — clinching back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003, Miami will seek hiring their 14th head coach in the offseason.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement following the surprising decision.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” said Ross. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

Flores made a name for himself as a top assistant for the Patriots from 2008 until 2018. He’ll now enter the coaching market as one of the hottest free agents available.