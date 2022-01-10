Dolphins Make Surprise Move With Brian Flores After Beating Patriots

A former prominent New England Patriots assistant coach is surprisingly now without a job.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are parting ways with head coach Brian Flores. Flores had just led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record — their second consecutive winning season and just their third since the 2009 season — and their first season sweep of the New England Patriots since 2000.
Flores was hired in 2019 as the Dolphins’ head coach. The former Patriots defensive assistant led the Dolphins on a seven-game win streak this season before Miami lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. Miami threatened for playoff contention after a 1-7 start to the season.
Despite the Dolphins — an organization that has just four playoff appearances since 2000 — clinching back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003, Miami will seek hiring their 14th head coach in the offseason.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement following the surprising decision.
“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” said Ross. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”
Flores made a name for himself as a top assistant for the Patriots from 2008 until 2018. He’ll now enter the coaching market as one of the hottest free agents available.