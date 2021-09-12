Dolphins Vs. Patriots: Score, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

The Week 1 matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins is about to get underway. We’ll be live-blogging the entire game right here.

We’ll start with pre-game updates.

KEEP REFRESHING THE SCREEN: THE LATEST UPDATE WILL APPEAR JUST BELOW THIS LINE

2nd Quarter – Dolphins 7, Patriots 0

Patriots have a 13-yard run to the 1-yard line called back because of a penalty. In any event, Harris is gashing the Dolphins.

Huge 23-yard completion to Jakobi Meyers from Mac Jones.

Now Mac Jones is getting into a groove.#Patriots pic.twitter.com/6NjO5r2C4W — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) September 12, 2021

It doesn’t look like Trent Brown is coming back in today.

Trent Brown has his right calf wrapped up pic.twitter.com/0mV46iMgjB — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 12, 2021

1st Quarter Patriots 7, Dolphins 0

The first quarter is over, and this guy is having a heck of a game.

Damien Harris in the first quarter: 6 carries for 60 yards. Great start for RB1. pic.twitter.com/p72oWiE64B — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 12, 2021

The Stevenson fumble. It looks a little questionable.

Rhamondre Stevenson fumbles the ball on his first career reception. Not a great start for the Patriots early on. pic.twitter.com/RJrHOK0Fw2 — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) September 12, 2021

Patriots back on the drive and Damien Harris continues to pound. He picks another first down. Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels drops the simplistic but logical advice:

The Patriots should feed Damien Harris — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 12, 2021

Rhamondre Stevenson walking into the facility Monday morningpic.twitter.com/azU24GUocs — Gresh & Keefe (@GreshKeefe) September 12, 2021

FYI:

Right tackle Trent Brown is questionable to return with a calf injury. Justin Herron is in his spot. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) September 12, 2021

Huge play by the Patriots defense to force a punt. Nothing substantial on the return from Gunner Olszewski.

That was a revenge sack for Kyle Van Noy. #Patriots @nbc10 — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) September 12, 2021

Huge sack from the Patriots on third-and-11. Dont'a Hightower and Kye Van Noy met at Tua Tagovailoa. Good coverage downfield. Team defense. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 12, 2021

The #Patriots awful start to the game. Mac Jones throws the ball back and losses 13 yards – punt. Allow an easy touchdown drive to the #Dolphins Fumble the ball away on the next offensive drive. Not great. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

It’s a fumble. I wonder if Stevenson will play the rest of the game. I’m serious.

Officials say they confirmed the fumble. It's a surprise as the Dolphins defense was back on the field and the Pats offense was getting ready to come back on. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 12, 2021

While we’re waiting on the turnover call, this…

RT Trent Brown (calf) is questionable to return. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 12, 2021

After a first-down completion to Meyers, Jones hits Stevenson on a checkdown pass. Stevenson gets the first down, but appears to fumble. It is being revealed. Could be a backbreaker for Patriots and Stevenson if this is a turnover.

If you were wondering how much rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson would play early this season, he just had his first carry here in the first quarter. It went for 2 yards.

The Patriots are back on offense and Mac Jones is trying to get a drive started with a quick completion to Jakobi Meyers.

Tua faked Uche out of his socks…great play — Steve Balestrieri (@SteveB7SFG) September 12, 2021

8.0 yards per play* — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 12, 2021

Here is Tua’s TD “run.”

#Dolphins walk over the #Patriots defense for a quick 7-0 lead after stopping Mac Jones' offense. Didn't seem to hard for them on both sides.pic.twitter.com/0MqWbSBAcF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2021

Dolphins take the lead on an easy 3-yard TD run from Tua. Twitter reacts to the Madden 22-on-rookie-like drive from Miami.

That was obscenely easy for the Dolphins. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 12, 2021

Really bad defensive start for the Patriots. Dolphins went right down the field and scored with very little resistance. — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 12, 2021

Miami has the ball on the 11-yard line, first down and threatening.

Dolphins moving the ball well against the Patriots. They have the ball inside the 30-yard line.

Defensive starters for Patriots (nickel package): DT: Deatrich Wise Jr.

DT: Davon Godchaux

DT: Lawrence Guy

OLB: Matt Judon

ILB: Ja’Whaun Bentley

ILB: Dont’a Hightower

CB: J.C. Jackson

CB: Jalen Mills

S: Kyle Dugger

S: Adrian Phillips

S: Devin McCourty — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 12, 2021

Dolphins are trying to start a drive. An RPO completion to rookie Jaylen Waddle for 17 yards has the Fins moving.

In case you’re wondering about Jalen Mills’ availability, he started.

Dolphins suffer a potentially hurtful injury to Raekwon Davis. He was down on the field for a while, but he gets off on his own power. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they have to punt after Jones’ first NFL completion.

Cam Newton favorite, Christian Wilkins sacked Jones on that fumble.

Here is a look at the Harris run on the opening play from scrimmage:

.@DHx34 starts off the season with a 35-yard run! 📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/NrDfKrqfMF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 12, 2021

Some are blaming Jonnu Smith for this mishap.

Jonnu Smith has to see that blitz but Mac Jones compounds it by putting the ball into the turf behind him. No bueno. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 12, 2021

On Mac Jones’ first pass attempt, he is sacked as he was unable to get away from the pressure. Jones is sacked and fumbles. Thankfully, the Patriots hop on the loose ball.

Patriots still moving the ball after a first-down run from James White. Just 2 yards, but the chains are moving.

We are underway and so is Damien Harris. He breaks off a 35-yard big gainer.

Pre-Game Updates

Yeah, I just said that, Dan. LOL.

It's official….. The winner of the #Patriots – Dolphins game will sit atop the AFC East with a 1-0 record#WBZ @WBZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 12, 2021

Patriots Militia basking in the glow of a Buffalo Bills Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Panthers hold on, the Patriots could be in first place with a win over the Dolphins this afternoon.

Bills who? 😂 — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) September 12, 2021

Who else is happy to be back at Gillette Stadium for Patriots football?

It’s Mac Time for the Patriots. Fans, are you ready?