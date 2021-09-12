Dolphins Vs. Patriots: Score, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

The Week 1 matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins is about to get underway. We’ll be live-blogging the entire game right here.
We’ll start with pre-game updates.
2nd Quarter – Dolphins 7, Patriots 0
Patriots have a 13-yard run to the 1-yard line called back because of a penalty. In any event, Harris is gashing the Dolphins.
Huge 23-yard completion to Jakobi Meyers from Mac Jones.
It doesn’t look like Trent Brown is coming back in today.
1st Quarter Patriots 7, Dolphins 0
The first quarter is over, and this guy is having a heck of a game.
The Stevenson fumble. It looks a little questionable.
Patriots back on the drive and Damien Harris continues to pound. He picks another first down. Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels drops the simplistic but logical advice:
Huge play by the Patriots defense to force a punt. Nothing substantial on the return from Gunner Olszewski.
It’s a fumble. I wonder if Stevenson will play the rest of the game. I’m serious.
While we’re waiting on the turnover call, this…
After a first-down completion to Meyers, Jones hits Stevenson on a checkdown pass. Stevenson gets the first down, but appears to fumble. It is being revealed. Could be a backbreaker for Patriots and Stevenson if this is a turnover.
If you were wondering how much rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson would play early this season, he just had his first carry here in the first quarter. It went for 2 yards.
The Patriots are back on offense and Mac Jones is trying to get a drive started with a quick completion to Jakobi Meyers.
Here is Tua’s TD “run.”
Dolphins take the lead on an easy 3-yard TD run from Tua. Twitter reacts to the Madden 22-on-rookie-like drive from Miami.
Miami has the ball on the 11-yard line, first down and threatening.
Dolphins moving the ball well against the Patriots. They have the ball inside the 30-yard line.
Dolphins are trying to start a drive. An RPO completion to rookie Jaylen Waddle for 17 yards has the Fins moving.
In case you’re wondering about Jalen Mills’ availability, he started.
Dolphins suffer a potentially hurtful injury to Raekwon Davis. He was down on the field for a while, but he gets off on his own power. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they have to punt after Jones’ first NFL completion.
Cam Newton favorite, Christian Wilkins sacked Jones on that fumble.
Here is a look at the Harris run on the opening play from scrimmage:
Some are blaming Jonnu Smith for this mishap.
On Mac Jones’ first pass attempt, he is sacked as he was unable to get away from the pressure. Jones is sacked and fumbles. Thankfully, the Patriots hop on the loose ball.
Patriots still moving the ball after a first-down run from James White. Just 2 yards, but the chains are moving.
We are underway and so is Damien Harris. He breaks off a 35-yard big gainer.
Pre-Game Updates
Patriots Militia basking in the glow of a Buffalo Bills Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Panthers hold on, the Patriots could be in first place with a win over the Dolphins this afternoon.
