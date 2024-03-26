Patriots Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Massive Draft Haul from NFC Team

After an early NFL offseason period in which the Patriots were disappointingly quiet, missing out on big names like free-agent receiver Calvin Ridley and traded ex-Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, there’s no question that New England is now becoming the epicenter of the league universe. The Patriots hold the No. 3 pick, and with the Bears and Commanders fairly certain about staying put in the first two spots, all eyes are on what the Pats will do.

The easy, and sensible, thing would be to remain at No. 3 and take whichever top tier quarterback falls their way. Assuming Caleb Williams goes first overall, that would mean either LSU star Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. There has been chatter that Washington could surprise everyone and take Michigan’s JJ McCarthy with the second pick, giving the Pats a Daniels-Maye choice.

But the fact is, the team’s offense is so bereft of talent, the Patriots might not be ready to select a quarterback. The wide-receiver room is a mess and the offensive line is not much better. Is this team really in position to use a top asset on a quarterback who has little protection and not many targets to throw to?

If the answer there is no, then ESPN has an answer: Deal the pick to the quarterback-hungry Vikings.

Patriots Could Land 3 1st-Rounders From Minnesota

That scenario was outlined by insider Dan Graziano this week, as the site took a deep dive into some potential Vikings draft questions.

One of those questions: “What would Minnesota have to offer to trade up?” The Vikings have the 11th pick, which is not going to be high enough to land Williams, Daniels or Maye and likely is not high enough for McCarthy, either. They also acquired No. 23 from the Texans, a strong indication they’re looking to make that move up.

Graziano wrote that it’s pretty simple for the Patriots.

“No. 3, New England Patriots: The Vikings send Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 first-round pick for No. 3.

“This is pretty straightforward — three first-round picks for your quarterback of the future, whoever that is at No. 3. The Patriots, meanwhile, would get serious draft capital to spark their rebuild. And they could still maneuver in Round 1 this year to find a QB (if they like one outside the top three) or plan to control the draft next year and maybe land the best one in that 2025 class.”

Jerod Mayo: ‘Guaranteed Way to Win is to Accumulate More Picks’

Now, the 2025 quarterback class is not expected to be as strong as this year’s class, so having a top pick next year might not be quite as valuable. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Georgia’s Carson Beck and Texas’ Quinn Ewers are expected to be at the top of the class, but none of those three has scouts drooling just yet. Much can change in the next year, however.

But the point in trading No. 3 would not so much be about landing a marquee quarterback next year, it would be about recognizing that the Patriots are not nearly deep enough now to warrant selecting a QB1. They simply need more talent.

There will be quarterbacks beyond the opening wave—maybe even the likes of Bo Nix or Michael Penix at No. 23 or in the second round—who could potentially give the Pats someone to build around even as they add picks.

Coach Jerod Mayo seemed open to this line of thinking this week, when he told reporters, “I know everyone likes to think they have the special formula to picking players, but honestly, the guaranteed way to win is to accumulate more picks.”

Take note, Vikings.