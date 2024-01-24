Patriots Mock Draft: ‘Big Ben’ Roethlisberger-Type Predicted at No. 3

The New England Patriots could, according to ESPN mock draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., get lucky at quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft this year. The problem is, they might not get the dynamic, versatile, stock-rising guy most others are foreseeing landing in New England. Kiper sees Caleb Williams landing at No. 1, with LSU star Jayden Daniels leapfrogging his way to No. 2. That leaves, at No. 3, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who has been in contention to be the No. 1 pick for much of the year.

That would be quite a development at a time when most mock drafts have Daniels going to New England with the third pick and Maye among the Top 2.

Wrote Kiper: “Maye had some ups and downs in 2023, but he’s an outstanding deep-ball thrower in a 6-foot-4 frame. He takes care of the football and has some dual-threat ability. There’s a ton to like in his potential. And while the Bears might struggle with the decision to move on from their first-round quarterback picked in the 2021 draft, the Patriots shouldn’t agonize much. Mac Jones has regressed enough to make that an easy call this offseason. Quarterback is by far New England’s biggest need.”

Late Struggles Have Drake Maye Available on Patriots Mock Draft

Maye’s numbers this year were, as Kiper suggested, up and down. But there were certainly a lot more ups than downs. He finished this season with 3,608 yards in 12 games, plus 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions, down from last year’s stats as a sophomore—4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Maye had a quarterback rating of 149.0 this year, but 157.9 last season.

The big concern with Maye is the way he closed out the season. North Carolina was 6-0 to start the season but went 2-4 in Maye’s next six games, and he threw four touchdowns and four interceptions in his final three games with the Tar Heels. The late struggles obscure the hot start he had to the year.

Drake Maye is a dynamic playmaker who belongs in the 1.01 discussion 🔥78 Touchdowns over the last 2 yrs

62 Pass/16 Rush 👀 ✅Prototypical Size 6’4 232lb

✅Arm Strength & velocity

✅Exceptional Accuracy

✅Improved awareness & field vision

✅+ Mobility pic.twitter.com/FeNSEbd6zK — Dynasty Dad (@DynastyDadFF) January 24, 2024

Still, Maye has drawn comparisons to the kinds of star quarterbacks that would have to get the Patriots fan base a little excited. NFL.com compared him, early in the season, to former No. 1 overall pick and three-time Pro Bowler Carson Palmer. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky compared him this week to Ben Roethlisberger, who was a two-time Super Bowl champ and a six-time Pro Bowler.

“Drake Maye, he’s going to remind a lot of people, certainly me, of Big Ben (Roethlisberger),” Orlovsky said, via NESN.com. “Patient playmaking. … I think Drake, people are going to be shocked at how well he moves for such a big guy and say, ‘Well, Josh Allen,’ and those types of physical talents.”

Do Not Make Mac Jones Mistakes (Please)

Of course, it all could be moot if the Patriots do not address the team’s many other problems on the offensive side of the ball. Jones, remember, was a Pro Bowl quarterback as a rookie, but as the team failed to add pass-catching weapons and as the offensive line became an afterthought, Jones’ confidence was shot and his career fell be the wayside.

That’s not a mistake the team can replicate.

“The reason Mac Jones wasn’t successful is because he didn’t have any help,” Kiper said. “You think about the offensive line, they haven’t had a big-time receiver since Randy Moss, go back to Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, slot guys. But not a big-time wideout since Randy Moss. The offensive line really struggled so all of a sudden, there’s your quarterback who has no shot.”