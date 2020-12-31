Patriots Advised to Consider Signing Banished Former First-Round Pick

The New England Patriots figure to be looking to add at least one quarterback heading into the 2021 season. The quarterback(s) will come from the draft, a free agent pick-up, or perhaps even a trade, but it seems unlikely we’ll see Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer back with the team next season.

There is a lot of talk circulating about the Patriots being interested in a number of veteran quarterbacks, and at least 3 rookies’ names have been mentioned in conjunction with New England. One new name added to the list of potential additions is now-former Washington Football Team first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

The 24-year-old was released by the team earlier this week. He cleared waivers and some members of the media are already suggesting the Patriots take a look at Haskins with the possibility of signing him to the practice squad.

The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels said that he wouldn’t mind seeing the Patriots add Haskins to the practice squad, or signing him to a futures deal.

I wouldn’t hate the Patriots adding him to the practice squad and signing him to a futures deal https://t.co/AVW0ZyRitx — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 29, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

What are the Potential Drawbacks?

Haskins was released by Washington after running afoul of the league and team’s safety protocols associated with COVID-19. Washington head coach Ron Rivera talked about informing Haskins of his decision to release the former No. 15 overall pick.

“I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins didn’t cry foul. He accepted responsibility for his actions and vowed to mature and improve his decision making.

“I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of an NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience.”

When a player has this kind of past, it is always tough for a team to choose to take a chance on him. However, a practice squad spot or futures contract would provide a good deal of protection for the Patriots and they could sign him to a low-risk, potentially high-reward deal.

What Does Haskins Have to Offer?

Haskins has the size and physical skills to be a player in the NFL. Unfortunately, he has yet to apply himself to his craft in a way that would result in success or noteworthy improvement through his first 2 seasons.

Haskins has a QB record of 3-10. He’s 60 percent of his passes for 2,804 yards, 12 TDs and 14 INTs. That’s hardly a stat line that will wow anyone. However, when you consider the Patriots need at the very least, depth and talent at the quarterback position, it’s easy to see why someone might want to take a look at Haskins to see if there is anything that can be salvaged of his talent. After all, he is still just 23 years old.

Will the Patriots take a chance on him? You never know. There are reportedly multiple teams said to be interested. As crazy as it sounds, Haskins (who recently fired his agent) will likely get a chance to choose his next destination.

Also Read: