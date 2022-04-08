ESPN Analyst ‘Highly Concerned’ About Mac Jones

O

ne of the biggest question marks for the New England Patriots is the status of the offensive coaching staff and one ESPN Analyst is worried about how it will affect Mac Jones.

Dan Orlovsky appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up!” and he is quite concerned about Mac Jones ahead of the 2022 NFL Season.

.@danorlovsky7 is highly concerned with Mac Jones and the Patriots offense 😳 “This is probably the most concerning thing that I have in the whole NFL right now.” pic.twitter.com/xSnIvTei0v — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 6, 2022

“For me, this is probably the most concerning thing that I have in the whole NFL right now,” Orlovsky said before bringing up a graphic showing the OC histories for Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. “There are a lot of things that are incredibly important to a young quarterback, a second-year quarterback. One of, if not the most, important is to have that same voice in your ear on a consistent basis. That guy that you’re talking football to on a daily basis to help your development. A guy that can sit there and tell you what’s real and what’s not. A guy that can sit there and tell you how they’re seeing the game, what’s going on, the feel of that; the development, the growth — all that stuff.”

Now part of Orlovsky’s argument is sound. The loss of Josh McDaniels will be felt in New England.

McDaniels is taking yet another leap into head coaching after a failed stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos. The quarterback guru will be leading the new look Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 leaving a gaping hole in the Patriots coaching staff.

Orlovsky continued talking about quarterbacks who made strides in their second NFL seasons including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow. The ESPN analyst then mentioned that they had consistent mentors in the likes of Eric Bieniemy, James Urban, and Brian Callahan respectively.

“Like, these guys have had these offensive-minded guys that’ve been around the NFL in that kind of role, and there’s been a consistency of that,” Orlovsky added. “That’s no mistake that those guys took those jumps. And now we have Mac Jones, and think about this: Mac Jones gets Matt Patricia, who is a, I guess, failed defensive mind in the NFL, and he gets Joe Judge who is a failed special teams mind. That is massive, a massive issue to me.”

The Patriots Have Done This Before

While it’s reasonable to be concerned about how the Patriots coaching staff looks, it’s not like they haven’t done this before.

On the defensive side of the ball, New England is known for being ambiguous with titles. Matt Patricia and Brian Flores operated as de-facto defensive coordinators even though they never received the title. The same could be said for last season with Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo.

Looking at the offensive side of the ball, McDaniels and Bill O’Brien started out without the official title of offensive coordinator.

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge Aren’t Doing it all

The main crutch of Orlovsky’s argument is that Patricia and Joe Judge will be doing most of the heavy lifting.

Along with Patricia and Judge, Nick Caley will be working on the offensive side of the ball. Also, New England still has the greatest head coach in the history of the NFL patrolling the sidelines.

While Belichick doesn’t have his fingerprints all over the offense, it should be noted how beneficial it is to have a consistent figure at head coach. As long as the veteran head coach is with the Patriots, there should be some confidence in the team as well as Mac Jones.

So while Orlovsky is concerned about Jones, fans shouldn’t be. The quarterback is working hard this offseason and already throwing with his teammates.

Jones is coming off an impressive rookie season where he threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

With 2022 being Jones’ first full offseason in the NFL after being drafted in April of 2021, the QB should feel much more comfortable heading into the season. While it remains to be seen whether he will take that crucial leap in his second NFL season, there is no reason for fans to think that his performance will fall off a cliff.