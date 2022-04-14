Patriots Named Favorites to Land Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

T

he New England Patriots could still improve their passing game and Las Vegas seems to think that Bill Belichick has one move still up his sleeve.

New England was able to acquire DeVante Parker via a trade this offseason. The move gives Mac Jones a serious weapon who can unlock defensives with his big-play ability.

Parker is coming off a 2021 where he racked up 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns. He will be looking to prove that with his new team, he can return to being a great receiver as he was in 2019 when he tallied 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

But New England seems to be in the market for one more wideout. According to Bovada, the Patriots are the favorites to win the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

A Big Fan of Bill Belichick

Beckham has talked about going up against Belichick in the past. It’s clear that the wide receiver has great respect for the head coach.

“Going against Bill Belichick, this is somebody who I have much respect for,” Beckham said back in 2019. “Probably talk to him before and after the game. He tells me the same thing every time, he’s like: ‘I hope you enjoy today because there’s not going to be much for you.’ That’s what he’s told me and that’s what he does every single time. It’s just tough. He’s going to coach it up and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

Beckham also praised Belichick ahead of Cam Newton’s move to New England on the quartebacks YouTube channel.

“To be going to Belichick, there is no, ‘How is it going to work?’ ” Beckham told Newton. “For me, all he wants to do is to put you in a place to succeed, and I’m happy to see it.”

What Could OBJ do in New England?

Beckham is coming off a 2021 season that had its ups and downs. The wide receiver started the season on the Cleveland Browns and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season he was able to tally 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns. All five touchdowns were scored in LA.

Beckham also got what was previously elusive in his NFL career, a Super Bowl ring. The wide receiver was able to rack up two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with a knee injury. It was later revealed that Beckham suffered an ACL injury.

Beckham is 29 years old and is only two years removed from a 1,000 yard season. Still, recovering from an ACL injury is quite tough. Julian Edelman never seemed to be the same player after he suffered a non-contact knee injury in 2017.

But after his performance with the Rams in 2021, the risk might outweigh the reward for New England. Belichick is known for revitilizing careers and Beckham could be yet another. Just last season Patriots fans saw Kendrick Bourne have a breakout season with New England. Bourne tallied 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

If Vegas is right, Belichick and Beckham will be working together in 2022 and Jones will have some supreme pass catchers to throw to in his second NFL season.