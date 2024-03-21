Patriots Urged to Reunite With Former DPOY Award Winner

The Patriots entered the offseason loaded up with free-agent cap space and eager to spend it, but as has been pretty clearly shown, having cap space doesn’t much matter if there’s no one who wants to come play for you. And with the mess of a roster left in the wake of former coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots got a taste of just how far they have to go before players will take their payouts.

This team was, after all, beaten out for receiver Calvin Ridley by the lowly Titans. That’s a pretty good barometer.

Still, there is money to left and a very small pool of players who still need jobs. The Patriots have more than $50 million, according to OverTheCap.com, most in the NFL. They’ll need to save some of that for draft picks and will want some flexibility should a trade chance arise, but they’re still plenty flush with money.

At NFL.com, in an article titled, “Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Stephon Gilmore to Patriots? OBJ back to L.A.?” they’re advocating for the rebuilding Patriots to do something rather unusual with the cash they have left over—sign veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a former Patriot (2017-20) who has five Pro Bowl appearances and 12 NFL seasons to his credit.

Patriots Could Use Some Veteran Leadership

Gilmore is 33 and coming off an injury to his shoulder that required surgery after last season. Still, there is a case to be made for the Patriots to give him a contract.

As Nick Shook of NFL.com wrote, Gilmore is still a capable corner and allowed a passer rating of 82.7 on balls throw his way. But beyond the fact that he can still play, Gilmore can be a veteran example for the Patriots’ young player and a trusted presence for the team’s coaches, many of whom he knows or played with.

“New England makes for a good fit because of what he could bring to his former employer, which offers plenty of familiarity in the form of defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington (a former assistant during Gilmore’s time there) and Gilmore’s past teammate, Dont’a Hightower, who will serve under coach Jerod Mayo as inside linebackers coach,” he wrote.

“Gilmore could share his many years of NFL experience with youngster Christian Gonzalez, whom the Patriots see as the next great New England corner. Who better to show him the way than Gilmore, who earned the Defensive Player of the Year award in New England in 2019? The only downside to this pairing: It probably won’t include a title pursuit.”

Stephon Gilmore Could Be Trade Bait

If Gilmore can be sold on the veteran leadership role, he makes some sense for the Patriots, especially because he’d only require a one-year commitment. And the Patriots could potentially trade him at the October trading deadline if he wants out and there’s an interested contender.

Gilmore is coming off a contract in which he earned $20 million over two years, originally signed by the Colts. According to Spotrac, he has a market value of $11.4 million on a one-year deal.

Given his age, that makes some sense. But given the state of the market, he could wind up having to sign on a discount deal with a contender.

Pro Football Focus projects a Gilmore deal at one year, $10 million. The site summed up his free-agent credentials:

“Gilmore’s trade from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason got him back to playing contending football, and he hasn’t skipped a beat at any point as he’s moved around over the past few years. Gilmore still thrives in single coverage and can jostle with the more physical receivers who play through contact, timing his leap well on contested catches and jumping routes with top-end play recognition.”