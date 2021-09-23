Patriots Work Out QB Prospect Compared to Gardner Minshew

Are the New England Patriots set at quarterback? They are probably OK with Mac Jones as the starter and Brian Hoyer as his primary backup, but there could be a market to trade Jarrett Stidham once he returns from injured reserve.

Earlier this week, the Patriots had former Washington State star Anthony Gordon in for a workout. Could he be a better fit as the No. 3 quarterback than Stidham, or might he be a better practice squad guy than Garrett Gilbert?

Patriots had these FAs in for workouts: DB Kentrell Brice (Louisiana Tech), DB Shakur Brown (Michigan State), QB Anthony Gordon (Washington State), DB Grant Haley (Penn State), WR Jaylen Smith (Louisville), WR Javon Wims (Georgia). Also, G/C Jake Eldrenkamp (Washington) visits. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 21, 2021

The Patriots did sign Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad on Wednesday, so it is possible that addition has no effect on Gordon’s potential fit with the Patriots. Brining Gordon in for a workout could simply be another example of giving a workout to a player the Patriots want a closer look at. Just in case, here is a little more information about Gordon.

Who is Anthony Gordon?

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, this was the scouting report for Gordon ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The latest gunslinger from Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” produced gaudy numbers in just a single season as starter. Comparisons to Gardner Minshew come up short, however, as Gordon lacks Minshew’s field awareness and decisiveness in reading coverages. He throws with touch but doesn’t have the arm strength or eye discipline to keep NFL coverages from closing his throwing windows. With just 14 collegiate starts, Gordon hasn’t played enough chess against defensive coordinators and may need time on a practice squad to continue his development and avoid the “system quarterback” label.

I loved Gordon’s quick release and his accuracy on short passes. He gets a lot of criticism for his lack of arm strength, which likely does limit his ceiling. However, he has the look of a viable backup if he is allowed to remain in a system for multiple years, a la Hoyer.

Why Jarrett Stidham Might Never Play For the Patriots Again

There has been a lot of talk about a potential trade of Stephon Gilmore and N’Keal Harry. The concept doesn’t come out of the blue with either player. However, if you’re looking for the next Patriots player to be traded, it might be Stidham. The 2019 fourth-round pick had his chance to take the Patriots’ starting QB job for himself last season.

He failed to seize the opportunity and New England brought Cam Newton back while also drafting Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Because Stidham is still just 25 years old, he has some upside. He likely has some aspirations to start and despite his struggles, rightfully believes that he can be a QB1 with the right team.

Unfortunately, he’s not likely to see that future with the Patriots. Because of his youth and arm talent, the Patriots might still be able to grab a late-round pick in exchange for Stidham if they move him later this season.