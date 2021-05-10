Patriots Sign Versatile LB From AFC East Rival

The New England Patriots continue to add to their special teams and linebacker depth. On Monday, per his agent, Harvey Langi signed on for his second stint with the Patriots.

Langi’s agent Kenny Zuckerman tweeted the news:

Langi is the second player the Patriots have signed since the draft. Langi was signed by the Patriots back in 2018 but was released before the start of the season.

Despite a long list of recently acquired or drafted linebackers, Patriots’com’s Mike Dussault sees Langi having a chance to “jump right back into things.”

A well-rounded player, Langi is the latest new addition to a remade defensive front that features a variety of players young and old that will be competing for roles. Other free-agent linebacker additions include Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Raekwon McMillan and LaRoy Reynolds, while rookies Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone were also drafted. Langi’s experience with the Jets and versatility will benefit him, especially given his previous stint in New England which should help him jump right back into things.

Langi’s most significant contribution will likely be on special teams, where he played 55% of his snaps for the Jets in 2020. We know how much Bill Belichick values special teams contributors, so if Langi can distinguish himself with that group, he could earn more playing time elsewhere.

Patriots Also Signed a New Kicker

The Patriots signed rookie kicker Quinn Nordin to compete with Nick Folk and Roberto Aguayo during training camp. However, Nordin went undrafted and failed to show consistency while with the University of Michigan.

USA Today’s Henry McKenna had this to say after Nordin posted the signing news on Twitter:

His [Nordin] play was erratic enough that he didn’t get selected in the 2021 NFL draft, in which one kicker, Florida’s Evan McPherson, went. During the 2020 season, Nordin hit 2 of 5 field goals attempts with three consecutive misses in the Wolverine’s triple-overtime win over Rutgers.

The hope is that Nordin can capitalize on his strong leg while working out his accuracy issues.

Bigger Splashes Coming

The Patriots have already had an active offseason. They spent freely in free agency and drafted their future quarterback in Mac Jones. Still, it seems as though another big acquisition could be on the way.

The name Julio Jones keeps getting mentioned in association with the Patriots. Andy Hart of WEEI talked about the possibility of the Patriots trading for the future Hall-of-Fame WR.

Young players like Harry and Joejuan Williams have also been bandied about as possible change-of-scenery trade targets. Oh, and given the salary cap situations with some teams across the league, there could be some big-name trades with post-June 1 cap designations. Aaron Rodgers may not make sense for the Patriots, but Falcons No. 1 receiver Julio Jones certainly could! Given all the chatter and the way the NFL has come to dominate the sports calendar almost 12 months of the year, there certainly could still be some additions or alterations to the Patriots roster that are more than minor moves.

Do the Patriots have one more needle-moving deal left in them before the start of the 2021 season? Jones to the Patriots would do the trick.