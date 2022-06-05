Patriots No-Show Starter Set to Report to Camp: Report

After skipping OTAs, New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn is set to show up for mandatory mini-camp on June 6, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has chosen not to participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program, is expected to report to Gillette Stadium next week for minicamp, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 4, 2022

Wynn’s absence from OTAs was one of the bigger stories from early Patriots camp. While the OTAs are voluntary, it was notable Wynn chose not to attend with so many of his teammates on the offense there attempting to establish chemistry.

Wynn is scheduled to make $10.4 million in 2022, which is something of a bargain considering the importance of the position he plays for the Patriots. According to Over the Cap, that would rank Wynn as the 20th highest-paid left tackle in the NFL from average annual salary standpoint.

It’s possible Wynn is angling for a renegotiation, but it is unlikely that request would be honored considering the Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Some have argued the Patriots’ current offensive line depth might make Wynn expendable, which would mean the team could stand to save a good chunk of money against the salary camp if they could find a trade partner with some financial flexibility.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared similar sentiments:

“Wynn is a good example of the challenges for teams in having to decide on the fifth-year option for first-round picks after just three seasons,” Wynn wrote. “When the Patriots decided to pick up Wynn’s option in May 2021, it guaranteed Wynn a salary of $10.4 million for the 2022 season. The Patriots’ decision-making seemed reasonable at the time, considering the premium position Wynn plays. But given the linemen the team now has in place, one wonders if there is some internal regret, as Wynn’s $10.4 million cap charge could create some much-needed space.”

During Wynn’s absence from OTAs, Trent Brown moved over from right tackle to left, and third-year pro Justin Herron took over on the right side. With rookie Cole Strange seemingly picking things up well, Mike Onwenu ready to feast on another opportunity to start and the ever-consistent David Andrews in the middle, it’s possible the Patriots wouldn’t really miss Wynn all that much.

In Other Patriots News: Team Plane Used to Fly American Soldiers Home for Memorial Day

The Patriots organization uses their team plane for more than simply transporting players for games. Robert Kraft and Co. are seemingly always offering access to the plane for philanthropic and charitable situations.

Most recently, the Patriots’ plane was used to transport American soldiers home to the United States for Memorial Day.

Wenn wir unseren Flieger nicht brauchen, wird er für Charter-Flüge oder zivile Transporte Militärangehöriger eingesetzt. ✈️ #GoPats pic.twitter.com/s3IHy0WbfI — Patriots Deutschland (@patsdeutsch) June 4, 2022

Here is the translation for the tweet: “When we do not need our plane, it is being used for charter flights or civil transports of military members.”

The Boeing 767 has also been used to deliver medical supplies to Haiti after the earthquake in August 2021 as well as the delivery of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines to El Salvador and 1.2 million masks from China to the Massachusetts area.

It is great to see the aircraft being used to provide assistance to others across the globe.

Is Jakobi Meyers Set to Get Fewer Snaps in 2022?

Jakobi Meyers has led the Patriots in receptions the last two years, but some believe he won’t get as many opportunities as he got in 2021.

Pat’s Pulpit’s Bernd Buchamasser says Meyers will probably receiver “a smaller playing-time share.”

“The Patriots know the importance of depth, which is why they will keep Meyers around throughout the 2022 season and again use him as a prominent part of their offense — albeit one with a smaller playing time share compared to last year’s,” Buchmasser wrote.

The addition of DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton could dig deep into every receiver’s playing time. Parker seemingly has the inside track on becoming the team’s No. 1 receiver. If that’s the case, Meyers might find himself in a dog fight trying to gain some relevance.

