Patriots Allow Veteran Backfield Mainstay to Test Free-Agency Waters

The New England Patriots could be losing veteran fullback Jakob Johnson back in 2022. The Patriots didn’t offer Johnson, a restricted free agent, a tender that would have ensured the 27-year-old’s return to Foxborough next season.

Instead, Johnson will be allowed to test free agency. If another team signs Johnson, the Patriots will lose him without compensation.

Scanning the circumstances, it seems clear the Patriots likely believe Johnson will give them another opportunity to counter an offer from another team, or Bill Belichick and Co. are confident they can replace the physical backfield presence if needed.

What Jakob Johnson Brought to the Patriots?

Johnson, who was born in Germany, attended the University of Tennessee from 2014-2017. He arrived at the school as a defensive end, but had his position switched to tight end for the final three years of his collegiate career.

He went undrafted out of school but landed with the Patriots in 2019 as a fullback and special teams contributor. He only played in 4 games in 2019, but after the retirement of James Develin, Johnson saw his workload increase in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson played in every game the last two seasons providing a strong lead-blocking experience out of two-back sets. While he never recorded a single rushing attempt with the Patriots in three years, Johnson did 13 receptions for 83 yards and a TD.

Finding a player capable of duplicating or even surpassing that contribution to the passing game will be easy, but plugging in another guy with Johnson’s size and physicality in the running game could be more difficult. The Patriots are one of the few NFL teams who still use a blocking fullback with any regularity.

Could this also be a sign Belichick is moving away from a staple he’s used for more than a decade in his offenses?

More Crucial Free-Agent Decisions Are on the Way

The Patriots signed Devin McCourty to a one-year, $9 million deal on Sunday, so that answers one of the free-agent questions, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The #Patriots are bringing back DB Devin McCourty on a 1-year worth $9M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

While the Patriots are seemingly moving in a direction away from Johnson, the jury is still out on what the team will do in the cases of other free-agent veterans like Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater.

There is a strong case to be made to bring back Hoyer for a second year as Mac Jones’ mentor and second voice. It might be even more important in 2022 considering the Patriots still don’t have an offensive coordinator.

Slater can still perform as an elite special-teamer. This is evidenced by his Pro Bowl selection last season.

Based on his performance last season and his age (32) Hightower probably doesn’t fit into the Patriots’ future plans. The three-time Super Bowl champion seemed to have regressed in the speed department and he looked incapable of containing speedy quarterbacks or shutting down the intermediate or short passing game.

Be on the lookout for more developments as we get deeper into the spring. It will be an eventful offseason in Foxborough.

