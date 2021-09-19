Analytics Expert Guarantees Patriots WR Will Score TD vs. Jets

Attention fantasy football players and New England Patriots fans, Pro Football Focus’ Ian Hartitz has a message for you all. Hartitz tweeted the following message regarding Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on Saturday:

“Said it three days ago, again on Thursday, and holy hell said it yesterday too. Fook it I’ll say it again today: Jakobi Meyers is scoring a touchdown this week whether you like it or not.”

Who’s adding Meyers to their daily fantasy lineup or starting him in their traditional squads?

Why Hartitz Might Be Right About Jakobi Meyers

The Patriots are facing their AFC East rivals the New York Jets on Sunday, and Gang Green might fall victim to a little Mac Magic on Sunday.

Last week against former Jets QB Sam Darnold, the Jets gave up 19 points and it could have been more had Carolina taken advantage of a few more scoring opportunities. D.J. Moore, the receiver on the Panthers whose role most closely resembles Meyers’ with the Patriots, had 6 receptions for 70 yards.

He didn’t find the end zone, but he was certainly productive enough to have crossed the goaline. It’s not far-fetched to project Meyers will score a TD on a slant, out or even a curl route that he’s able to turn into a score if he catches it inside the 25-yard line.

The Patriots’ running game looked potentially dominant against a strong Dolphins defense in Week 1. The Jets don’t figure to be as strong against the run, so it could be a big day for the Patriots ground game. That might require the Jets to commit more than 7 in the box, which could theoretically give a player like Meyers more room to operate in the intermediate range.

A Bounceback Week for Rhamondre Stevenson or an Opportunity for J.J. Taylor?

What can we expect from the Patriots run game, from a carries distribution standpoint? Despite the costly fumble at the end of the loss to the Dolphins, he’ll still be the bell cow for the Patriots.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson also had a bad fumble and an even worse situation in pass protection when he was nearly de-cleated by former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts in what was supposed to be blitz pickup.

Still, Stevenson seems primed to be the guy spelling Harris as second-year back J.J. Taylor was left on the practice squad after Saturday’s announcements. Look for Stevenson to take extra care of the football, as that was a major focus during the week after the fumble bug bit the Patriots twice.

It would be a pleasure for Patriots fans to see a balanced and dominant offensive performance on Sunday. Hartitz isn’t the only one who can make predictions. Hold my beer: How about Jones eclipses 300 yard s passing with 2 TDs, Meyers has a 100 yards receiving with a TD and Harris goes over a 100 yards rushing with a TD. Lock it in.