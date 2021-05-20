Jarrett Stidham Gets Bleak Outlook on Upcoming Season

The New England Patriots have re-signed veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, and the move has some predicting doom for Jarrett Stidham.

With the Patriots’ signing of Hoyer, New England now has four quarterbacks signed (Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Stidham, and now Hoyer). Many believe this signing will lead to Stidham being traded or released.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin laid out what he sees as the most likely scenario, as of today:

Here’s how it looks it Foxborough right now: Cam Newton is the starter. Mac Jones is the QB-in-waiting, whom Belichick would prefer to sit for all of 2021. Brian Hoyer is Jones’s mentor. And Jarrett Stidham is the odd man out.

The QBs With Defined Roles

It would appear Volin is correct. Belichick has every intention to start Newton at quarterback for all of 2021. Ideally, Newton would play well in his role, and that would allow New England to sit Jones for his entire rookie season, and quite honestly, even longer.

If Newton shines in 2021, the Patriots may attempt to re-sign him. For now, Jones is the understudy, and perhaps not even No. 2 on the depth chart. That role could belong to Hoyer, whose primary function would appear to be tutor Jones.

Perhaps Tom Brady is the only quarterback who knows the Patriots’ offense as well or better than Hoyer. That experience and familiarity should be invaluable to Jones.

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian concurs. She wrote:

As a well-traveled veteran, Hoyer is a great resource for Jones. With all due respect to assistant Bo Hardegree, whom the team added to the staff to work with quarterbacks, Hoyer has a much better handle on the playbook. He also has the right temperament to help the future franchise quarterback. It’s tough to put that on Newton, who’s trying to save his career. It’s not optimal having him balance guiding the kid with being the starter. As it is, the Newton offense will have different wrinkles than the system Jones will ultimately lead. McDaniels has already built in plays that are more suited to Newton and his running ability. Mewton also doesn’t know the entire offense as well as Hoyer. Same with Stidham. Neither of those two quarterbacks can readily answer the type of questions Hoyer can.

When you look at it that way, it’s hard not to believe Stidham’s days in a Patriots uniform are numbered.

Potential Suitors for Stidham

A change of scenery and a fresh start is precisely what Stidham needs. It would be challenging for him to impress Patriots coaches enough to have him leapfrog both Newton and Jones on the depth chart.

Newton is simply a better quarterback, and Jones is younger with more upside overall. Also, the team took him with the No. 15 pick overall. That decision wasn’t made so that the Patriots could sit him without finding out if he has what it takes to carry the weight.

If Stidham lands elsewhere, preferably a team that will allow him to start sooner rather than later, we might see him make good on some of his promise.