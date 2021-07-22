Patriots Young QB Injured Before Start of Training Camp

The New England Patriots have a slew of names on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of training camp, and one of them is Jarrett Stidham.

According to the NFL transaction wire (which was tweeted by Forbes’ Oliver Thomas), Stidham is joined by defensive tackle Byron Cowart, defensive back Stephon Gilmore, linebackers Terez Hall and Brandon King, tight end Dalton Keene, wide receiver Devin Smith, and defensive end Chase Winovich.

We don’t know the details or the severity of Stidham’s injury at this point, but it is safe to say, it could be yet another significant setback for the 24-year-old quarterback.

An Extended Absence Would Seal Stidham’s Fate With the Patriots

The QB competition at Patriots training camp could be intense. Cam Newton enters training camp as the leader, as he did last year ahead of Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Rookie Mac Jones is in the mix, and he may be Newton’s biggest threat.

Last training camp, an injury and inconsistency helped keep Stidham out of the starting spot.

Hoyer had the best command of the offense, but physical talent limitations still led to Newton winning the starting job. Stidham had a few opportunities during the 2020 season, but he failed to show the command or results needed to unseat Newton.

Hoyer had a nightmarish performance on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs, in a game the Patriots’ defense played well enough to win. It was Week 3, which was the game Newton and Stephon Gilmore missed after both tested positive for COVID-19.

Hoyer started and Stidham relieved him after the former played terrible in the first half including an egregious mismanagement of the clock that led to the Patriots not getting a shot at a last-second field goal to end the first half.

This was a perfect opportunity for Stidham to make an impression and he could not do it. He had other chances in mop-up duty during lopsided losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, but failed to separate himself in those opportunities as well.

Based on where he was drafted and his current tenure in the NFL, Stidham should be the Patriots’ starting quarterback, and quite honestly, there shouldn’t have been a need to draft Jones with the No. 15 pick.

Unfortunately, Stidham hasn’t panned out and his latest injury could be the final nail considering the Patriots now have a young quarterback waiting in the wings.

Stidham is Eligible to Come Off the PUP List at Any Time

It’s important to note, the setback could be minor, and Stidham can activated at any time. The PUP rules allow a player to begin practicing with the team as soon as they are activated.

This is especially noteworthy to watch in Stidham and Gilmore’s situation. The latter is in the midst of a contract dispute that seems to be nearing a resolution, because he was in attendance at training camp on Thursday.

Stidham’s status on PUP is important because if his stay is an elongated one, he could find himself released before he’s activated.

Stay tuned.