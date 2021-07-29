Patriots Veteran QB Gets Discouraging Injury News

Things aren’t looking good for Jarrett Stidham. His stay on the PUP list could be a long one.

The New England Patriots currently have five quarterbacks on the roster, and there is almost no way they will go into the 2021 season with so many signal-callers on the roster.

Stidham Has an Issue With His Throwing Shoulder

According to multiple reports, Stidham has throwing shoulder issues, and they could keep him sidelined for an indeterminate amount of time. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe wrote:

Jarrett Stidham’s summer might be over before it started. The New England Patriots quarterback has been experiencing pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing the football, according to sources. Surgery has been noted as a possibility, and it remains unclear how much more time he’ll miss. Stidham was placed on the physically unable to perform list last week when he reported to Gillette Stadium for training camp and didn’t participate Wednesday in the opening practice. The Patriots then claimed quarterback Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Green Bay Packers, as a source indicated Stidham’s return wasn’t imminent.

There is never a good time to be injured, but this is horrible timing for Stidham if he wanted to find a way to make a mark with the Patriots.

What This Likely Means for Stidham

Stidham’s time come be done in New England. Even if the team doesn’t release him while he recovers from the latest injury, he could be sent packing via trade.

There were rumors of interest in Stidham earlier this year, but a deal didn’t happen. Stidham is easily the most out-of-place quarterback on the Patriots’ roster. Cam Newton is seemingly leading the way as the starter. He would need to fall apart during training camp and/or the preseason to lose the starting spot before the start of the regular season.

Jones is going to be the team’s starting quarterback at some point. If Newton slips during training camp or during the season, Jones’ number will be called. Brian Hoyer was brought back to help mentor Jones.

He isn’t considered a major threat to push for a starting job. If Hoyer starts a game in 2021, it will be out of pure emergency. The recently re-signed Jake Dolegala seems set to be a practice squad guy. that’s the role he held much of the 2020 season.

He was with the Green Bay Packers, but was released earlier this week when Aaron Rodgers reported for training camp. The Patriots moved quickly to claim the 6’7″ young quarterback off waivers.

Meanwhile, Stidham, who turns 25 next month, doesn’t appear to have a role. Is he legitimately competing to be a starter. Even if he somehow outperformed Newton and Jones, it is hard to imagine New England leaning toward him long-term after having drafted a quarterback with the No. 15 pick.

Because Stidham is still so young himself, he may be looking for a fresh start. While his injury is certainly legit, he may have elected to get surgery now in order to get to 100 percent for his next run at a QB1 job.

It just might not be in New England.