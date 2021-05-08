Patriots Lose Veteran CB and Super Bowl Champion to Division Rival

The New England Patriots brought back a few valuable veterans this offseason, but they decided to let a few more go

Thirty-three-year-old veteran Jason McCourty was one New England said goodbye to as he signed with AFC East division rival, the Miami Dolphins, on Thursday.

The Dolphins posted this video of McCourty, whose twin brother Devin is still a part of the Patriots’ roster:

McCourty had seemingly lost his spot on the Patriots depth chart to J.C. Jackson and then Jonathan Jones. When he wasn’t among the veterans re-signed in March or April, the writing was on the wall.

With McCourty’s twin brother still on the roster, there are some questions about the separation. Not only will the brothers not be playing on the same team anymore, but they will also be facing off twice next season in what figures to be two pretty intense battles.

Devin McCourty Responds Via Twitter

How did Devin respond to the news that Jason would be joining the Dolphins? Devin posted this from the brother’s joint Twitter account:

The McCourty twins share a special bond that is pretty awesome to see, and we’d be lying if we didn’t say we’re a little sad to see the brothers split up again.

Julian Edelman Jokes About the Twins Sharing a Twitter Account

Former teammate Julian Edelman, who announced his retirement in April, paid his respect to Jason, also took a swipe at the brothers for still sharing a Twitter account.

“Congrats on the next step JMac, gonna be harder sharing a Twitter now tho guys @McCourtyTwins”

Together the McCourty twins helped the Patriots to a Super Bowl championship in 2018. Though they may never be teammates again, they will always have that time as champion brothers.

The rarity of that accomplishment cannot be overstated.

Patriots May Need to Sign a Cornerback

It doesn’t appear as though the Patriots plan on trading Stephon Gilmore or JC Jackson. Both men would be at the top of the depth chart at their positions.

Myles Bryant and Jones are the other two who would seemingly get some snaps at corner. The newly signed Jalen Mills should also see time at corner as well as safety.

Even with those five in place, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots not adding a player via trade or a free-agent pickup between now and Week 1.

Future Hall-of-Famer Richard Sherman and Josh Norman are both still available. They could be solid additions, especially if New England isn’t asking them to cover No. 1 receivers anymore.

Ahead of the 2020 season, there was talk the Patriots would be open to signing Aqib Talib specifically to cover tight ends.

Talib said he considered it but ultimately chose to retire. If a limited role like that was available for a smart, veteran corner, perhaps that’s a move the Patriots would make this offseason as well.