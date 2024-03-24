Jerod Mayo Hints at Patriots’ Draft Strategy Amid No. 3 Overall Pick Speculation

As the NFL Draft looms closer, speculation about the New England Patriots’ No. 3 overall pick continues. Head coach Jerod Mayo recently provided insight into the team’s mindset regarding the pivotal selection, hinting at their approach amidst the quarterback-heavy buzz.

In an interview with NFL Media’s Steve Wyche, Mayo emphasized that while the quarterback position is a point of focus for the Patriots, they are not definitively committed to selecting one with their top pick. This revelation comes amidst widespread speculation about the Patriots’ draft strategy, especially given their high draft position following a challenging 2023 season where they finished with a disappointing 4-13 record.

“It’s the priority right now,” Mayo said to Wyche. “But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3. So really, all the options are still open for us. We’re not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby (Brissett) ready to go.”

#Patriots HC Jerod Mayo: "It's (quarterback) the priority right now. But with that being said, you have to really be in love with the guy to take him at No. 3. So really all the options are still open for us." “We're not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel… https://t.co/uEDkJQmVl2 — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 24, 2024

The Future of Quarterback in New England

The Patriots’ need for a franchise quarterback has been evident, particularly after their lack of a marquee acquisition during free agency. Despite rumors linking them to quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, the Patriots opted to explore their options in the draft and also added veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett.

Despite the speculation surrounding the Patriots’ draft intentions, Mayo has expressed confidence in newly signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s ability to lead the offense if necessary. Brissett’s return to Foxborough after stints with multiple teams highlights the Patriots’ willingness to explore all options at the quarterback position.

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo to @wyche89 on chance that Jacoby Brissett starts: "Honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year. … We're not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go"https://t.co/svNx67VFfq pic.twitter.com/LAruhYDfw7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 24, 2024

The Patriots signing of Brissett hasn’t been viewed as a massive signing. Still, Brissett has put together a solid career and has had a very good season in his one year with the new Patriots offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt.

That year was spent in Cleveland in 2022, when Brissett played in 16 contests and finished with 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions, and a QBR of 88.9, the highest QBR of Brissett’s career when he played in four or more games. Brissett has been considered an excellent tutor if the Patriots select a top QB prospect.

With their sights set on the draft, the Patriots have been diligent in scouting top quarterback prospects. Key decision-makers like Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo have been or will be present at Pro Days for notable prospects such as Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels. This thorough evaluation underscores the Patriots’ commitment to finding the right quarterback and person to lead this organization into the future.

Sources: Director of scouting Eliot Wolf, OC Alex Van Pelt and QBs coach TC McCartney are leading a Patriots contingent to USC Pro Day today. HC Jerod Mayo will join those 3 (and a bigger Patriots group) at Michigan Pro Day Friday, and North Carolina and LSU Pro Days next week. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 20, 2024

Other Options With the #3 Overall Pick

While the consensus among mock drafts suggests that the top three quarterback prospects will be off the board after the Patriots make their selection, Mayo and the Patriots remain open to other possibilities. This could include trading down to acquire additional draft capital or addressing different areas of need with their first-round pick. There have been talks of other teams offering a boatload of draft capital or top stars to swap picks and move into the Patriot’s place to select third overall.

It also depends on what the Bears and Commanders do in front of the Patriots in the draft. With the Chicago Bears widely expected to select standout quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, all eyes are now turning to the Washington Commanders and their potential plans for the second overall selection.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has hinted at the team’s draft strategy, suggesting that it’s reasonable to anticipate they will prioritize selecting a quarterback. Quinn told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero that “it’d be fair to envision we’d be taking a quarterback,” but he didn’t kill the idea that they could make a trade.

“To say where it’ll be happening, I think that’s a better question for Adam,” Quinn told Pelissero, referring to Commanders general manager Adam Peters.

With Caleb Williams widely viewed as a lock to go No. 1 overall in next month’s draft, is the phone ringing at No. 2? Dan Quinn told me yes … but it’d take a lot to get the #Commanders to consider moving.https://t.co/viwzhsSFqu pic.twitter.com/sEV6PrJnha — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2024

Suppose the Patriots decide to keep their third overall pick but don’t love the quarterbacks available. In that case, there is speculation that they could add a potential star WR in Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. The Patriots did bring back WR Kendrick Bourne, but many believe the roster is still devoid of a true #1 WR.

As the countdown to draft night on April 25 continues, the intrigue surrounding the Patriots’ draft strategy only intensifies. Until the selection card is submitted, fans and analysts will eagerly await to see who will lead the Patriots into a new era.