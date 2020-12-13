Pro-Bowl Pass Rusher Fined for Dangerous Hit on Cam Newton

There wasn’t much good news associated with the New England Patriots this past week after the team was shelled 24-3 on Thursday night by the Los Angeles Rams. What a difference a few days can make.

Just four days earlier, the Patriots destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0 as they seemingly clicked on all cylinders. Everything went their way, and that even included their quarterback Cam Newton escaping serious injury after a dangerous hit from elite pass rusher Joey Bosa.

While Newton escaped injury on the hit that went low, landed on his knee, and looked eerily similar to the play that cost Tom Brady his entire season in 2008, Bosa didn’t escape the NFL’s wrath on the play.

Bosa Fined for Hit on Cam Newton

The aforementioned hit will cost Bosa $15,000 per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Chargers DE Joey Bosa was fined $15,000 for roughing Cam Newton with a low hit in last week’s blowout loss to the #Patriots. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2020

Here’s a look at the hit that drew the roughing the passer penalty and a fine.

Bosa was fined for this hit on Cam pic.twitter.com/dLl8t2uObQ — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) December 13, 2020

It should be noted, Bosa apologized for the hit immediately after. Sometimes, defensive players are put into a tough situation, but this kind of hit can alter a player’s career, so the officials have to flag it.

Patriots Licking Their Wounds After Loss to Rams

The Patriots have to wish their second game at Sofi Stadium went as well as the first. Against the Chargers, Bill Belichick and Co. had their way in all three phases of the game. Against the Rams, the defense was manhandled by a rushing attack powered by great edge blocks from tight ends and wide receivers, and patient running from rookie Cam Akers.

The Patriots’ offense struggled to move the ball at all, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels handcuffed the passing game by only allowing Newton to throw the 16 times before going to Jarrett Stidham, who didn’t do any better in relief.

While the loss all but kills the Patriots’ chances of extending its postseason streak, don’t look for Lawrence Guy or any other member of the team to mail it in for the last three weeks of the season. After the loss, Guy said this:

We ain’t a bunch of quitters. It doesn’t matter what the record is. It doesn’t matter what the outcome is. We ain’t a bunch of quitters. We’re going to go out there and play some football. We are who we are. We’re NEP, and that’s what we’re going to do — continue to fight regardless of what happens at the end of the season.

With that approach, the Patriots still have solid leadership in place for the stretch run.

Newton Remains the Starter at Quarterback

While many are crying for the Patriots to make a change at quarterback, Belichick has said Newton is his guy. That could change if the Patriots are mathematically eliminated at any point.

If the Patriots can somehow stay in a position to reach the postseason into the final week of the season, Newton will likely remain the starter barring injury.

