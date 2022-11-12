UFC Announcer & Patriots Fan Unleashes Brutally Honest Take on Mac Jones

The UFC’s talented play-by-play guy Jon Anik happens to be an astute and hardcore New England Patriots fan. Don’t count Anik as a major Mac Jones fan.

Anik appeared on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, discussing the Patriots and Jones. Anik called Jones a “leader of men,” but he also called out the quarterback’s “C- arm” and lack of standout talent.

In short, Anik says Jones is “not the guy.”

Take a look at the entire clip below.

Mac Jones: Not the Guy?

For the record, Anik doesn’t have Zappe fever. He doesn’t believe New England has a franchise quarterback in the rookie from Western Kentucky.

If Anik is correct, the Patriots need to be looking hard at the draft as they attempt to find their next real quarterback. New England probably won’t have a chance to get Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s Carlos Stroud. If they want to take a stab at another rookie quarterback, they may have to grab one in the later rounds.

Also, Bill Belichick is never one to tank. Don’t expect him to ignore a chance to add a veteran signal-caller that he believes gives him a better chance to win games.

Around the NFL: Tom Brady Says He Has No Regrets About Comeback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl the first year Tom Brady left the Patriots in free agency. Since then, it seems like both Brady and the Patriots would have been better off if they were reunited.

The Patriots don’t appear to have solved their quarterback issue. Brady has seemingly run out of talented veteran offensive weapons he can use his influence on to join him in Tampa Bay.

The 2022 season represents the lowest point for the future Hall-of-Famer. The Bucs are in first place in the woeful NFC South, but they are 4-5 and aren’t looking like a Super Bowl contender.

Considering how the season is going and in light of Brady’s recent divorce from his wife, Giselle Bundchen, he was asked if he regrets returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Brady wasted no time answering: “Zero. No. Definitely not.”

Tom Brady on if he has any regrets about ending his retirement after 40 days this off-season. "Zero. No. Definitely not."

Brady, 45, might be ready to call it a career after this season, but he isn’t speaking about his future plans right now. Perhaps he’s just enjoying what could be his final games as an NFL player.

Around the NFL: Top 10 Rookies at the Half-Season Mark

Which NFL rookies have had the best first half of the 2022 season?

According to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner tops the list. He is followed by underrated New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave. The rest of the list includes:

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Travon Walker and Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London.

Here is a look at the graphic posted by the NFL:

Had this list been released about three weeks ago, the Patriots’ Cole Strange might have been included. Unfortunately, he has played poorly the last two weeks–getting benched in each of the last couple of games.

Perhaps he can get things back on track before the end of the season.