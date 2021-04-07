Patriots New TE Survived Savage Attack From Ex-Girlfriend

When the New England Patriots signed Jonnu Smith to a three-year, $50 million contract this offseason, they secured an athletic, versatile offensive weapon that would improve their running and passing attack. They also locked in a survivor who, at 25 years old, has already been through a potentially traumatic experience.

While starring at Florida International in college, Smith was involved in a relationship with a Miami Gardens resident named Mary Gaspar. On Halloween in 2016, Smith suffered severe burns, per David J. Neal of the Miami Herald, on his head, neck, back, shoulder, and one of his arms when Gaspar, who was five months pregnant with the then-21-year-old’s child, doused him with boiling water, according to an arrest affidavit.

Gaspar was charged with aggravated battery, to which she pleaded not guilty. However, according to the affidavit, Gaspar told Florida International University police that the two had argued that day over a lack of attention paid to her. While the couple was in Smith’s dorm room, and while feeling as Gaspar described “extremely emotional and stressed,” she boiled a pot of water, walked over, and poured it on him.

According to the report given to police, Smith still didn’t react sufficiently in Gaspar’s eyes, so she began hitting him. Despite the horrific details, Smith missed just one game but was limited for the final two contests of his college career.

Nine months later, the Tennessee Titans drafted Smith in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

What Happened With Gaspar’s Case?

Despite the statements given to FIU police, the charges against Gaspar were dropped in August 2017, and she was not prosecuted for the attack. We don’t know when things ended between Smith or Gaspar, but the tight end was rumored to be in a relationship with Instagram model India Love as recent as 2018.

As for Gaspar, there is no trace of her on social media, and only a few images related to this sad story can be found.

Jonnu Smith’s Son is a Mainstay on His Instagram Account

Smith and Gaspar’s son is now four years old, and he’s a constant on his dad’s Instagram page. Smith recently posted a happy birthday message to him.

If you follow Smith, his son is featured so often, it’s almost as if you’ve been able to watch him grow from an infant into a toddler.

Smith Could Be the Patriots’ No. 1 Pass Target in 2021

The Patriots have done just about everything imaginable to improve their passing game heading into the 2021 season. In addition to signing Smith, New England also inked Hunter Henry, wide receivers Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne.

On the offensive line, they lost Joe Thuney but retained David Andrews and re-acquired massive offensive tackle Trent Brown for his second tour of duty with the franchise. Even with all the resources the Patriots have added, Smith’s athleticism and ability to create matchup problems for defenses might make him Cam Newton’s No. 1 target.

Smith can be used out of the backfield as a receiver, line up as a wide receiver, or traditionally as a tight end. Don’t be surprised to see Smith pull in 60-80 receptions for 800-1,000 yards and 6-10 TDs in 2021.