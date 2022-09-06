Strong Message on Jonnu Smith: ‘Put Money on This Right Now’

After a slow and disappointing first year with the New England Patriots in 2021, tight end Jonnu Smith is supposedly a good bet to pop on a specific play.

According to The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, the Patriots have been hiding a naked bootleg look that should help to take advantage of Smith’s athleticism. Bedard is so sure Smith will make a big play on this look that he urges readers to “put money on” the prediction. However, Bedard still warns everyone to control their expectations for the once-prized free-agent signing.

“Put money on this right now: Jonnu Smith will catch a big-yardage naked bootleg very early in the game,” Bedard insists. “They hid it from the Raiders and in the games — Smith has been largely quiet this preseason — and I think they think he’s going to be a big weapon for them to start. I think they’re outkicking their coverage there, but we’ll see.”

Considering Smith’s modest statistical performance in 2021, it is easy to understand how someone could be cautiously excited about his big-play potential. After flashing signs of greatness through his first four years in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Smith had one of the most disappointing years of the 2021 NFL free agent class.

Smith could muster only 28 receptions for 294 yards and one TD. The Patriots had designs on Smith contributing far more than that in 2021. Perhaps on the strength of the naked bootleg look, Bedard is preparing us for, Smith will get off to a better start to the season in 2022.

Patriots QB Mac Jones Remains Positive About Team’s Offense

The transition the Patriots offense is undergoing has been worrisome and frustrating for fans, players, and perhaps even some of the coaches. While second-year QB Mac Jones has admitted to being frustrated earlier during the offseason, he has been more of the picture of optimism of late.

During his meeting with the press on Tuesday, Jones said the Patriots’ offense has moved forward, specifically speaking about the growth over the past few weeks.

“I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made, especially in the past couple of weeks,” Jones said. “We just have to put it onto the field.”

After what we saw from Jones and the Patriots’ offense in the final preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, there was some legitimate cause for concern. The hope is that Jones isn’t just putting on a positive face and that the offense really does have a better handle on things now that the games will count.

Former Patriots and Current Dolphins CB Throws a Shot at His Old Team

If the Patriots need some bulletin board material ahead of their clash with AFC East division rivals on Sunday, a former New England player took some time to laugh at his old team. Keion Crossen, a Dolphins corner, got wind of the Patriots coming down to Miami early to get acclimated to the heat.

Crossen was unimpressed as he posted on his Instagram story, “that won’t help.” A Patriots win might trigger a cryptic response from the team’s Instagram or Twitter account that reads something like: “I guess coming in early helped after all.”