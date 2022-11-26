Former Patriots Coach on ‘Hot Seat’ With New Team, Says Analyst

The Bill Belichick coaching tree doesn’t have the greatest history, and another branch might be about to fall to the proverbial ground. Former Patriots offensive coordinator and current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was one of a handful of guys on the hot list, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

According to Volin, some financial details might protect McDaniels’ job, but there is no question his team has been a massive disappointment in 2022.

“[McDaniels] has gotten a vote of confidence from owner Mark Davis and may be spared if Davis doesn’t want to pay another buyout after paying a big one to Jon Gruden,” Volin wrote. “But someone is going to take the fall, and it’s most likely on the defensive side, where the Raiders are ranked among the worst in several categories (more on that below). It’s probably not looking good for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.”

Under McDaniels, the Raiders are 3-7. McDaniels, who has made his name as an offensive guru largely credited with engineering the successful rookie season for Mac Jones, hasn’t carried his success to Vegas in 2022.

The Raiders are 20th in the NFL in points scored, and this despite signing all-world WR DeVante Adams to a massive extension after trading for him during the offseason. Barring an even deeper sink into a futility hole, McDaniels might make it into the 2023 season.

That said, the Raiders will have to start winning some games if McDaniels is going to keep his current position.

Would the Patriots Bring Josh McDaniels Back?

Based on the ups and downs of the Patriots’ offense this year, there is probably a contingent of folks longing for a return to the McDaniels era. While McDaniels had his critics during his two tenures as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, there was never a question about the competency of the guy in the position to call plays.

If McDaniels is removed from his post in Las Vegas and the Patriots have yet to hire an actual offensive coordinator/play-caller, you can bank on the rumors swirling about a return of the former Super Bowl-winning coordinator.

At this point, it’s a little too early to speculate too deeply. However, keep an eye on the Raiders’ final record at the end of the season. That could be the first shoe to drop if something is brewing regarding a reunion.

Around the NFL: Darius Slay Eyeing An Interception of Another Future Hall-of-Famer

Accomplished veteran cornerbacks like Darius Slay have to set goals. They’ve already made it to the NFL, made Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams. Aside from playing in and winning a Super Bowl (something most guys who have spent a ton of time as Detroit Lions can’t relate to), there isn’t much Slay hasn’t done.

According to a recent comment from Slay, the veteran has his sights set on a personal goal that involves picking off a specific future Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

Darius Slay has his eyes on Aaron Rodgers. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fSc5jHu3N2 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2022

The Eagles and the Green Bay Packers are headed in different directions in the standings. Philadelphia sits atop the NFC standings with a 9-1 record, while the Packers are 4-7 and losers of six of their last seven games.

Perhaps the pick Slay covets will be the final nail in the coffin for the Packers’ fleeting playoff hopes.