Former Pro-Bowler Called Patriots’ ‘Most Interesting’ Free-Agent WR Option

The New England Patriots will be on the lookout for a free-agent wide receiver in the offseason. Multiple respected people view Pittsburgh Steelers star Juju Smith-Schuster as a top option.

A New Patriots No. 1 Receiver

NESN’s Doug Kyed was the first to hone in on Smith-Schuster as an “interesting” option on the free-agent market for the Patriots. Kyed wrote:

Smith-Schuster, 24, is the most interesting player in this bunch. Since the Steelers already have Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington on their roster, there’s no real reason to spend top dollar on Smith-Schuster in free agency. His best season came in 2018 when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s significantly better than the second-tier options on this list, but could come at a relative bargain compared to some of the other top-tier pass-catchers.

Patriots Cap Expert Miguel Bezan supported the concept on Twitter:

Simply because he is the youngest (turned 24 last month) my choice is JuJu. https://t.co/McEajbb4Oc — Cap Space = $20,116,817 (@patscap) December 14, 2020

Make no mistake about it, if the Patriots nab Smith-Schuster on the free-agent market, he will be the team’s No. 1 option in the passing game in 2021. That would be the case even if the team drafts a wide receiver in the first round. Adding a No. 1 receiver to the current mix would do wonders for the Patriots’ aerial attack.

As Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman said during the broadcast of the Patriots’ 24-3 Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams, each of the team’s receivers is playing a notch ahead of where they should be slotted. The only exception to that concept is N’Keal Harry.

He was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, so you’d expect him to become a strong No. 1 or a great No. 2 receiver. However, he’s had a slow start, though he is showing some signs of coming on in the last two weeks.

As it stands Smith-Schuster would walk into a No.1 spot with Harry and Jakobi Meyers battling for No. 2. Damiere Byrd could operate out of the slot with Gunner Olszewski as the fourth guy. Julian Edelman has battled injuries all season and it would shock me if he’s on the roster in 2021.

Practice squad guys like Isaiah Zuber and Kristian Wilkerson are interesting possibilities, but not nearly enough to count on next season. This is why it’s imperative for the Patriots to add a proven and legitimate receiver.

Smith-Schuster’s Projected Deal

According to Spotrac, Smith-Schuster projects to earn $15 million per season with his new deal. When you consider his past production, 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2018, and that he’s just 24, it would appear he is the no-brainer pick.

Who knows how willing the Patriots are to spend big on a player at the skills positions? One look at their one-dimensional offense in 2020 and New England should be fallen over itself to add talented playmakers at wide receiver.

