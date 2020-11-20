Patriots Get Bad Injury News Ahead of Week 11 Matchup With the Texans

The New England Patriots are getting healthy at almost every position, but it still looks as if wide receiver Julian Edelman will remain sidelined for Sunday’s clash with the Houston Texans.

Edelman is Likely Out For the Texans Matchup

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Edelman’s availability this week considering the veteran wide receiver is eligible to come off the injured reserve list. While he did indicate Edelman’s injured knee that required surgery is improving, Belichick was non-specific with his update.

He instead more or less shared the team’s approach to testing a player who is looking to come off injury.

“(We’ll) work towards that goal but not start it until we’re sure the player is ready to start,” Belichick said in a video conference. “So we’ll warm them up inside, see how they feel and put them through the part of their rehab and just see where they are, where we think they are, where they feel they are relative to starting the clock on them practicing. It’s just really a question of whether they’re ready or not, and is that today, is it tomorrow, is it next week. I’m not sure what the time frame is on that, but I think they’re all moving in the right direction and the decisions really on this, before we start the clock, we just want to make sure that they’re confident and we’re confident that they’re ready for participation in the next stage of their return to play.”

All signs are pointing to Edelman being sidelined another week at least. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and he’s still yet to be activated. With only a Friday practice remaining, it seems highly unlikely Edelman will play against the Texans on Sunday.

Patriots Have Improved in the Passing Game Without Him

Without Edelman in the lineup, quarterback Cam Newton has found great on-field chemistry with second-year-pro Jakobi Meyers. The undrafted free agent has exploded on the scene over the last two weeks, both games Edelman missed, and he looks to have established himself as the team’s No. 1 target.

Meyers’ approach has been very similar to Edelman, who he credits for much of his solid play.

The Patriots Should Be Able to Defeat the Texans Without Edelman

Even without Edelman, you would think the Patriots should be able to down the Texans. Houston comes into the game at 2-7 and dead last in rushing defense.

Houston has allowed an eye-popping 5.2 yards per carry to the opposition, and the Patriots’ run game has run roughshod over many teams, and that’s especially the case in New England’s victories.

The Texans’ biggest weakness appears to be the Patriots’ most pronounced strength, and that could lead to a third consecutive win for New England. Perhaps Edelman can make it back comfortably in Week 12 when the Pats host the Arizona Cardinals.

