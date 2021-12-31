Julian Edelman Says Him and Tom Brady Have ‘Beef’

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman’s friendship has been well documented over the course of their careers with the New England Patriots, and even after the former bolted Foxborough to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency prior to the 2020 season.

However, it seems there may be a rift–or a “beef” as Edelman described–on a recent episode of Inside the NFL.

Edelman, who is one of the analysts on Paramount+’s weekly NFL show, said:

“Nah, Tom hasn’t called me. And in fact, you know … we have a little beef right now. We’ll leave it between us. But we have a beef right now. I can’t [share what it’s about.] I can’t kiss and tell! I can’t kiss and tell, like someone said.”

Edelman sounds like he’s teasing, but he wouldn’t go any deeper into the explanation of the so-called beef. Count on this being addressed in some lighthearted way by Brady in the coming weeks, maybe after things start to slow down for him.

Brady and the Bucs are going through a tough patch. They have clinched another NFC South title, but injuries have ravaged the depth chart, and even Edelman doesn’t believe his old friend and his Tampa teammates can repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Edelman Doesn’t Believe the Bucs Will Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

On the ITN episode referenced above, Edelman was asked if he thinks Brady and the Bucs can run it back. Edelman said: “Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year. I mean, I think the team is getting depleted right now.”

Edelman has a point. Aside from the major injuries they have played through in the secondary all season, the Bucs are now without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin. He suffered a torn ACL in the Bucs’ 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on December 19.

Wide receiver Mike Evans has been out on the COVID-19 list and running back Leonard Fournette will miss the final two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury. Besides Brady, the one unit the Bucs have intact–at least for now–is the offensive line.

With Pro Bowlers Tristan Wirfs, Ali Marpet and Ryan Jensen still healthy and playing, the Bucs’ offense still has some fangs. Also, fans should keep an eye on Bucs reserve receiver Tyler Johnson. He’s being pushed into duty with Godwin out, but he seemingly has Brady’s trust, which we know isn’t easy to earn.

“Tyler has done a good job,” Brady when asked about Johnson stepping in for Godwin. “Everyone has a lot of confidence in Tyler. He does a good job out here whenever he gets his chance and he’s made a bunch of plays in games. It’s certainly not too big for him and I think he’s got a good attitude, a good work ethic. We’ve just got to keep all trying to get better together.”

What’s Up With the Patriots?

To put it plainly, the Patriots would likely have to fall apart and lose both of their remaining games to miss the postseason. However, after losing two games in a row, there is no question Bill Belichick and Co. are looking to get back on track against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

The Patriots are heavy favorites to beat a COVID-depleted Jaguars team with New England favored by as much as 16 on some sportsbooks. Even with this dynamic, the Patriots will take the easy victory if they can get it.

