Patriots Brought ‘the Calvary’ to Watch Top Prospect’s 2nd Pro Day

The New England Patriots were among a handful of teams to attend Justin Fields’ second Pro Day throwing session on Wednesday, April 14.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots sent “the calvary” to watch Fields.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ second pro day is today and the Patriots are bringing the cavalry—OC Josh McDaniels, ass’t dir. of player personnel Dave Ziegler and nat’l scout Matt Groh are expected in Columbus. Pats had exec Eliot Wolf and an area scout at Fields’ first pro day. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 14, 2021

The only name absent from this list of Patriots VIPs is head coach Bill Belichick. Nonetheless, this heavy representation for Fields’ second Pro Day only fueled the speculation that the Patriots plan to move up in the draft to take the Ohio State quarterback.

Several images were taken from Fields’ workout, which NFL coaches ran to get a better handle on the 22-year-old’s ability to handle the pro game. The Ohio State Buckeyes’ Twitter account posted these four photos, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is in one of them.

Fields Lit it Up at His Second Pro Day

It appears there is a disturbing narrative circulating that suggests Fields’ draft stock has dropped because of racial bias. Considering the season he had in 2020 and the way he has performed at both Pro Days, it’s easy to see why those questions are being asked.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Patriots trading up to get him, but at No. 11 rather than No. 4, which is probably the lowest most thought he’d go just a week ago.

Based on what we saw at his Pro Day on Wednesday, it’s tough to justify placing BYU’s Zach Wilson, Alabama’s Mac Jones, or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance over him.

Footage from Justin Fields’ second pro day 🚀 @brgridiron Among teams in attendance, per @AlbertBreer:

– Jets

– 49ers

– Falcons

– Panthers

– Broncos (via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/6V2AVm0sSX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2021

Former Cleveland Browns Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas and current free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman aren’t buying the hype that Fields will slip past the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3.

Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft @justnfields … Save this tweet — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 14, 2021

Is Justin Fields San Francisco bound? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oIcvRrZqS0 — PFF (@PFF) April 14, 2021

Some still believe 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is fixated on Jones, and that’s the direction he wants to go with the No. 3 pick, which would leave only Lance and Fields among the five top-rated quarterbacks.

With the top three teams almost certain to draft a QB, the push to trade up to No. 4, where the Atlanta Falcons are slotted, is expected to pick up some significant steam on draft day.

If the Patriots are in those conversations, these visits to see Fields work out will make more sense.

Would the Patriots Really Move Up 11 Spots?

Many Patriots fans would urge Belichick to do whatever it takes to get the QB of the future, and if that’s Fields, then sacrifice just about any collection of draft picks to get him.

In reality, the price required, which was discussed in a previous article, will likely be far too rich for the Patriots to consider seriously. However, if Fields inexplicably drops, we should queue all of the corny, overused Belichick memes that suggest the Hoodie is looking to pounce on the opportunity to snag a player.

There’s a big difference between moving up 11 spots and four. The latter is probably more Belichick’s speed.