NFL Analysts Makes Eye-Opening Justin Fields-Patriots Statement

What if the Chicago Bears hadn’t traded up to get Justin Fields? Would the New England Patriots have still drafted Mac Jones at No. 15?

Would they have pulled off a smaller move to move up a couple spots to get Fields? We’ll probably never know, but on a recent episode of Heavy presents I’m Just Saying, we discussed the first-year signal callers in the NFL.

As the conversation shifted to a brief evaluation of the five prominent rookie quarterbacks in the , I offered:

If Justin Fields was playing in an offense that was catered to what he does best and not everything he doesn’t do well, I think he’d be having a much better season. I think Trevor Lawrence, if you put him on a team with more weapons and just an overall a better head coach, better overall staff, I think he’s having a better year. I don’t think anybody knows about what Trey Lance is doing, because Kyle Shanahan doesn’t really know what he’s doing. So I think that yes, Mac Jones is having the best rookie season of all the quarterbacks. I really think it’s ridiculous not to consider the situations and how different each one is, if you just wanna hold up their stats next to each other… Yes, he’s having a better year, but situations matter and systems matter.

Esden dropped the bombshell comment. He replied:

“If the Patriots had Justin Fields they would be undefeated right now.” As I replied on the show, I’m not so sure that takes place. There would be a massive system mismatch. We saw what happened in New England with a mobile quarterback who many have compared Fields to in the past.

Here is a look at the segment:





Play



Patriots – Bust, Overrated, Elite and Needs More Snaps #NewEnglandPatriots #NFL Which New England Patriots are busts, overrated, elite in their role, and in need of more snaps? 2021-11-24T08:21:58Z

The Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels didn’t come up with a sound scheme that allowed Cam Newton to shine. What makes anyone think he would do better with Fields?

McDaniels wants guys who fit his system with very few alterations. That’s who Jones is and it’s part of the reason things have gone so well for him and the Patriots through the first 11 weeks of the 2021 season.

Mac Jones is in the Perfect Situation

Jones couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the Patriots. His demeanor screams Patriot way and his play style is predicated on protecting the football and not taking a ton of chances.

While some may find it boring, it is winning football. This is especially the case when a QB has a strong run game and an elite defense.

Jones is in a situation that fits him and that has a lot to do with how good he’s looked all season.

Justin Fields Needs to Find His Josh McDaniels

Fields should envy Jones. While Jones may be more pro-ready, it is tough to evaluate Fields effectively considering his coaching staff in Chicago is devoid of offensive minds capable of utilizing his skill set.

The same way Jones has landed with an offensive coordinator who employs a philosophy that works well with his talent and personality, the Bears must find the equivalent for Fields.

