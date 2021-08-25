Patriots Sign Athletic, Former Basketball Player To Add TE Depth

The New England Patriots have some serious depth concerns at tight end. that explains their decision to claim Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound former basketball player out of San Diego State is a late comer to football, but scouts and talent evaluators raved about his potential ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Baltimore Ravens great Todd Heap. Zierlein wrote:

Exciting and ascending, Warring is still a relative newcomer to the game, but he has the size, speed and athleticism to become a versatile, high-impact player on the pro level. He has the competitiveness to handle run-blocking duties and the talent to line up in the slot. While his production won’t catch your eye, his tape does with quickness and ball skills that should make him a more productive target in the NFL than he was in college.

One unnamed scout for an NFC team added:

He’s exciting to project because he hasn’t played that much football and he still has big-time flashes. He’s one of those guys who was good at everything in high school athletics, and that usually translates out on the field.

The Texans selected him in the third round that year, but he missed the entire season after being placed on injured reserve. He didn’t play much at all in 2020, amassing only 3 receptions in 7 games for 35 yards.

Why Did Houston Have a Problem With Kahale Warring?

It appears, there is some belief Warring didn’t jibe well with the Texans’ previous coaching staff. If that’s the case, he wouldn’t be the first player to have issues with the Bill O’Brien regime in Houston.

Matt Weston of Battle Red Blog wrote the following once Warring was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury.

What is this injury? Being too HOT for Bill O’Brien to handle? Being too much of a CHAD and confronting Bill O’Brien with lascivious desires that he doesn’t want to manage at this age while he also has to run a professional football team? Being too much of a bright light in a dour locker room after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs? Whatever the reason, Warring has been placed on IR.

The Texans-Patriots pipeline is showing no signs of slowing down.

Kahale Warring Could Prove to Be More Than a Non-Descript Preseason Acquisition

Sports Illustrated’s Mike D’Abate insists Warring could be a player in the Patriots’ tight end situation in 2021. D’Abate wrote:

Despite his rather thin professional resume, the 6-foot-5, 252-pounder has the size, speed and athleticism to become a versatile player at the pro level. In fact, the Patriots reportedly had interest in Warring heading into the 2019 NFL Draft. He performed well at the combine, posting a 4.67-second 40-yard dash time, as well as completing the 3-cone drill in 7.21 seconds. When healthy, he has the competitiveness to handle run-blocking duties and the talent to line up in the slot. While his production statistics will likely escape the sharp eye of many, his quickness and ball skills could make things interesting for the Pats’ positional grouping heading into the final week of camp.

This pickup has the looks of what could be an example of the Patriots finding a diamond in the rough. Warring unquestionably has the athletic talent and run-blocking chops in the Patriots’ system. The biggest question will be whether he can stay healthy.