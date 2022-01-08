Patriots WR Made $500,000 During Win Over Jaguars

The New England Patriots‘ Kendrick Bourne made himself $500,000 richer during his team’s 50-10 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bourne earned two major contract incentives per the Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. Bourne had 5 receptions for 76 yards against the Jags which helped him surpass the 50 reception and 700 receiving yards mark.

Both of those milestones carried $250,000 incentive rewards for Bourne.

Kendrick Bourne Has Been Worth the Investment for the Patriots

Bourne has been one of the best additions to the Patriots’ roster this season. After signing a 3-year, $15 million deal, Bourne has been one of the team’s most steady performers in the passing game.

His 52 receptions and 776 receiving yards are second only to Jakobi Meyers on the team. Bourne’s 5 TDs are second only to tight end Hunter Henry. His 75-yard TD reception against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 is the longest play from scrimmage for the Patriots this season.

Even more than the stats Bourne has put up, his energy and locker room presence has been great for the Patriots. Bill Belichick spoke about Bourne’s impact on the team.

“Yeah KB’s been really productive for us,” said Belichick on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “He does have a high level of energy everyday, whether it’s practice or [when] you guys see it on Sunday, but we see it everyday in practice. He’s great guy to have on the team, has a great attitude. Really works hard to do his job and help others by blocking or sometimes just clearing out on a route, something like that. Glad we have him and he’s really stepped up for us.”

Kendrick Bourne May Not Be Done Grabbing Incentive Dollars

There is another $500,000 in incentives in Bourne’s grasp, but he’ll need to have a solid finish to the season in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. Bourne is 8 receptions short of 60 on the season which will lead to another $250,000 incentive payment. He’s also just 24 yards shy of 800 receiving yards which would give him another quarter of a million bucks.

Even if he’s only able to get the yardage bonus, it’ll still be a very lucrative week for Bourne. If he gets 8 receptions, that would tie his career high for a game in that category.

Bourne had 8 receptions for 81 yards against the Seattle Seahawks back in 2020 when he was still with the San Francisco 49ers. He has never had 100 yards receiving in a game in his career.

Bourne and the Patriots would love for him to have his first against the Dolphins. New England still has a lot to play for considering they can win the division if the Buffalo Bills somehow lose to the New York Jets in Week 18.

Even beyond that, the Patriots would love to have a home playoff game if possible, and they can increase their chances if they win.

