Patriots Embattled Veteran ‘Expected to Be Available’ At Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1, and the New England Patriots have at least one player who is “expected to be available. Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, that player is wide receiver, Kendrick Bourne.

NFL insider Dov Kleinman cited Graziano in the tweet below:

#Patriots Kendrick Bourne, #Jets Denzel Mims, and #Steelers Chase Claypool are among the WRs that teams expect to be available prior to the NFL trade deadline, according to @DanGrazianoESPN pic.twitter.com/2bVHp2jDI1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 22, 2022

Bourne has struggled to find his niche with the Patriots’ new offensive approach. There was some thought that he might get a few more opportunities with Bailey Zappe in at quarterback rather than Mac Jones.

That hasn’t happened.

After, he saw his snap count rise from 18 to 26 and then 34 in Weeks 3, 4, and 5, respectively. Bourne’s snap count dropped to just 4 in the Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. In 2021, Bourne was not only one of the team’s most consistent performers, but he was also one of the few free-agent signings that panned out for the Patriots.

After signing a three-year, $15 million free-agent deal in the offseason ahead of the 2021 campaign, Bourne set career-highs in receptions (55), and receiving yards (800), and he tied a career-best with five touchdowns.

Like the Chinua Achebe novel and the Roots’ classic album, Bourne has seen “Things Fall Apart.”

Would Trading Kendrick Bourne Be a Mistake?

Bourne has established quite the following among Patriots Nation. His solid play in 2021 and infectious smile have endeared him to fans. Smiles don’t score touchdowns, but Bourne proved to be a player of substance too.

While the Patriots offense looks strong, led by a dominant run game, are they really in a position to part ways with a proven playmaker in the passing game?

The answer is no.

Bourne is one of the few Patriots receivers with run-after-the-catch ability. He’s also a spark plug with his energy, which was a valuable quality in 2021. That concept isn’t dead this year; Matt Patricia and Co. simply need to find a way to incorporate one of their underutilized weapons.

Furthermore, Bourne isn’t an expensive player, so the Patriots seem better suited to getting the most out of a player who was an excellent bargain signing in 2021.

Which Player is a Better Trade Chip?

If the Patriots are looking for veterans to trade, three options make more sense to move than Bourne.

Nelson Agholor wasn’t very productive in 2021 despite signing a three-year, $22 million deal. He didn’t come close to the numbers he’d put up with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 in his first year with the Patriots.

His 37 receptions for 473 yards and 3 TDs were a disgrace. So far this season, his iffy hands and lack of durability have him on pace to only marginally improve. They should jump at the opportunity if New England can find a taker for him.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has been up and down since the Patriots selected him with a first-round pick in 2018–including missing his entire rookie season with an injury. There are teams in the NFL looking for tackle depth, and Wynn should at least fetch a late-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lastly, the Patriots should send out some feelers on running back Damien Harris. While he’s a productive back when he’s healthy, Rhamondre Stevenson has taken hold of the top running back spot in New England.

Stevenson needs depth behind him, but that’s what rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris should provide. Harris could bring the most in a trade, so a deal should be considered.