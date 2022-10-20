Disgruntled Patriots WR Garnering Trade Interest: Report

While the New England Patriots are looking to extend their winning streak to three games, they could make a move to improve their team.

The 2022 regular season hasn’t treated Kendrick Bourne kindly. So far this season, Bourne has only been able to tally 11 receptions for 156 yards per Pro Football Reference.

The wide receiver has also received limited playing time. In Week 6, Bourne only played four snaps. He has appeared in over 50 percent of New England’s offensive snaps just once so far this season.

In a recent ESPN column, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler noted that “multiple teams have called the New England Patriots about wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.”

Fowler also added that Bourne is a “talented run-after-the-catch guy with a reasonable $3.5 million salary.”

Does New England Want to Keep Bourne?

While Bourne might be garnering the interest of opposing teams, Fowler believes that the Patriots will want to keep the wide receiver.

The ESPN reporter stated the Pats “have been inclined to keep him” but added that Bourne “would welcome a change in uniform due to declining opportunities.”

Part of the reason that Bourne has received limited snaps is due to Tyquan Thornton getting healthy. The rookie opened the season on injured reserve but had four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown in Week 6 per Pro Football Reference. He also ran for 16 yards and one score on three carries.

With Thornton healthy, Bourne’s snaps will only continue to diminish. If they do decide to trade him, they would be getting a return for an asset whose value only seems as though it is going to diminish.

What Does Bill Belichick Think of the Bears Offense?

While the Bears might be struggling on the field, that doesn’t mean that Belichick has bad things to say about Chicago. The Patriots head coach praised the Bears for seven whole minutes in a press conference on Wednesday.

“This is a pretty impressive group and really a young team that you can see getting better all the time,” Belichick said. “Coach [Eberflus] has done a really good job here with installing his system and I think adapting to the personnel that they have there, and obviously, getting a lot of young players involved. I think it’s one of the youngest teams in the league.

Belichick then went on to talk about the specific players that make a difference on Chicago’s offense.

“Offensively, Fields is a major threat every time he touches the ball, very athletic kid,” the head coach added. “Mooney is really an outstanding receiver. He’s had a ton of production, and I can see why. He’s very good at everything, plays multiple positions — in the slot a lot, but they’ll move him around. And he’s had a ton of production. And then, of course the backs, Herbert and Montgomery are very good. This running game is right there with Cleveland. I mean they literally have about the same exact amount of yardage. I think Herbert is leading the league in yards per carry. They’re very hard to tackle. And they do a real good job with their running game and the play-action game as well. A lot of explosive plays. Lead the league in yards per pass attempt. They’ve hit some big plays. Some of those are catch-and-run plays, and then when you add on Fields’ scrambles, which they might count as running plays in the stats, but they’re actually passing plays, in terms of having to defend them, there really are a lot of explosive plays there that are a problem.”