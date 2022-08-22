Popular Patriots WR Drawing Trade Interest

Do the New England Patriots have an eye-popping trade up their sleeves before the start of the regular season? If so, it seems there is a chance WR Kendrick Bourne’s name might come up as an option.

Phil A. Perry of NBC Sports says “receiver-needy teams” have already “been calling the Patriots about potentially making a deal.”

"I know that receiver-needy teams have been calling the Patriots about potentially making a deal." With Kendrick Bourne not on the field with the other starters in preseason Week 2, is the wideout potentially on his way out?@PhilAPerry shares what he's heard 👀 pic.twitter.com/riHwXhJez4 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 20, 2022

Bourne hasn’t had a great preseason or training camp with the Patriots. He’s been ejected from practice for fighting and removed from the field for an unspecified violation during a joint practice–all on the same day.

He also saw a demotion in reps following some of the issues. This is a massive shift from where Bourne was last year when he was among the group of free-agent signings who played at or above the level expected after signing their deals with New England.

While Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith were disappointing in their first seasons with the Patriots, Bourne joined Matthew Judon and Hunter Henry as free-agent signings who played well in 2021.

Bourne registered career-highs in receptions with 55, receiving yards with 800, and tied a career-high with 5 TDs. Bourne also scored on the Patriots’ longest play from scrimmage last season, a 75-yard TD reception from Mac Jones against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to Bourne’s impact on the field, his positive attitude proved infectious last season, and it seemed–at least at one point–the 27-year-old was functioning as the heart and soul of New England’s offense.

If Bill Belichick elects to move Bourne, he’d deduct a major piece of the offense from a tangible and intangible standpoint.

Injuries Hurt the Chances of the Patriots Trading Bourne

Even if the Patriots were considering a deal to move Bourne the past couple of weeks, a recent rash of injuries at the wide receiver position might deter them from that concept.

Kristian Wilkerson suffered a concussion during the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers last week, and rookie burner Tyquan Thornton will be out 8-10 weeks with a broken collarbone.

Wilkerson had a good chance to make the 53-man roster, and Thornton was almost a lock. The WR room looks a little thinner with both on the shelf, likely into the regular season.

Would New England trade Bourne and leave just DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Agholor, Tre Nixon, the surprising Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Josh Hammond as the receivers, with Wilkerson likely back in the first quarter of the season?

It’s possible, especially if they can get an attractive draft asset for Bourne.

The WR-Needy Teams in the NFL

The Patriots have already swung one deal with a team needing a WR. New England traded N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason for a seventh-round pick. Unfortunately, Harry suffered a serious ankle injury that required surgery and landed him on the shelf.

Would the Bears double dip for Patriots receivers? That seems unlikely, but who knows?

I’d watch the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts. All three teams could use WR help, and Bourne would instantly become a factor in their passing games.

If Bourne landed with the Cowboys, he’d get an opportunity to play with the best QBs he’s ever had in his NFL career in Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers.

Trades to Dallas and Green Bay would also push him outside of the Patriots’ conference if that is even a factor in a potential decision. This could be an interesting storyline to follow over the next few weeks.