Patriots Wideout Earns Head-Turning Praise from Ex-Teammate Kirk Cousins

Adding wide receiver K.J. Osborn didn’t move the needle for the New England Patriots, but former Minnesota Vikings teammate and quarterback Kirk Cousins hopes for Osborn to have a breakout year.

“Pretty much all of them, but K.J. Osborn is a receiver who was with us in Minnesota who was kind of in the shadow of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen,” Cousins, now the Atlanta Falcons quarterback, said during the “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on April 3. “And I always felt like K.J. was better than the opportunities he got. He went to free agency and went to New England, and I’d love to see him have a huge year in New England kind of with a bigger role than what he had in Minnesota to show what he could do.”

New England needs a boost at wideout after a dismal 2023 seasons with no receiver over 49 catches, 561 yards, and four touchdowns. Osborne showed promise to surpass that in his two best seasons with the Vikings amid an average of 55 catches for 652 yards and six touchdowns between 2021 and 2022.

He was the third receiver with the Vikings during that span behind Justin Jefferson and former Adam Thielen. Osborn posted 48 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns in his final season with the Vikings when the team lost Cousins midway through the season due to an Achilles tear.

A 2020 fifth-round pick by the Vikings from Miami, Osborn signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Patriots last month. That came after the Patriots missed on bigger name free agents such as Calvin Ridley, who signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Osborn could be the third receiver after Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas but the Patriots also have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Reagor in the mix. Douglas led all receivers with 49 catches and 561 yards, and Bourne led in touchdowns with four.

K.J. Osborn: ‘I’m a Team Guy’

Osborn expressed his willingness to fit in wherever the Patriots need him this fall during his introductory press conference on March 20.

“I’m a team guy,” Osborn told reporters. “Whatever the team needs me to do to win, whether that’s being a No. 1, whether that’s being a leader, playing inside, playing outside, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Osborn noted his experience playing alongside Jefferson, one of the top receivers in the league, and Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler, has helped his development.

“I’ve played with some great players, man,” Osborn said. “I’m excited to get some more opportunity and be able to really help this team win. There’s a lot of great players already in the receiver room, so I want to come in and be another help to those guys, another complement. There are some vets in there. And at the end of the day, just help this team win. But I’m excited for the opportunity ahead.”

K.J. Osborn: ‘I Feel Like I am a Versatile Player’

The Patriots could use him multiple ways, which could help boost a dormant passing game.

“I feel like I am a versatile player,” added Osborn. “I definitely can play inside and outside. I would say most of my career I played inside, so that’s probably where I’m a little bit more comfortable at, just by nature of having a lot more reps there. But I try to pride myself on being a versatile player.”