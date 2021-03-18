Twitter Reacts to Patriots Bringing Back Two 2-Time Super Bowl Champions

The New England Patriots continued their free-agent frenzy on Wednesday as the team continues to grow stronger on paper, on both sides of the ball. Bill Belichick brought back two former players who had bolted for the Miami Dolphins last season.

New England signed versatile offensive lineman Ted Karras, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe (h/t Tom Pelissero for the money details), who seems set to replace David Andrews again.

It's a one-year, $4 million for Ted Karras with New England https://t.co/C6c0ybYcC0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

Belichick brought back another multi-faceted player on the defense, Kyle Van Noy, on a two-year deal, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

LB Kyle Van Noy gets a two-year deal with the #Patriots that can pay him up to $13.2 million, source says. Van Noy back in Foxboro, where he served a variety of roles for Bill Belichick. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

Van Noy confirmed the agreement on social media on Wednesday night.

From 2017-19, Van Noy racked up 15.5 sacks for the Patriots. As an entire team in 2020, New England had just 24.

Both men should have just as big of an impact on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots have already massively upgraded their roster, and they still have a little over $15 million available to spend with the draft coming up, per Over the Cap. New England could still create more flexibility with player releases and trades.

Twitter Reacts to The Signings

The Patriots’ pass rush has seen a massive upgrade with the additions of Matthew Judon, Van Noy, the assumed progression of Josh Uche and Chase Winovich, and the return of Dont’a Hightower.

The latter reacted on social media to Van Noy returning to his unit.

The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels points out the obvious continuity draw that led Karras to come back to the Patriots.

Ted Karras is returning to the patriots on a 1-year, $4 million deal, per source. @jeffphowe first with the news. Patriots find a capable starting center who is a leader and knows the playbook. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 17, 2021

When Andrews missed all of 2019 with blood clots, Karras stepped in admirably, starting 15 games. It would appear he’s headed for similar duty in 2021, with Andrews seemingly on the verge of leaving in free agency to either the Dolphins or Green Bay Packers.

Mike Brez of the Brawl Network pointed out the odd occurrence that will see the Patriots collect a compensatory pick in the upcoming draft stemming from Van Noy’s free-agent exit in 2020 while re-acquiring him in 2021.

Bill Belichick getting a 4th round comp pick in the draft for Kyle Van Noy and having him on his team this year is the most Bill Belichick yet — Mike Brez (@mikebrez5) March 18, 2021

Gerry Dulac of the Steelers Network seems to confirm the Patriots will not re-sign Andrews after adding Karras.

Patriots will not re-sign center David Andrews after bringing back C Ted Karras, according to reports. And the pool for available UFA centers is dwindling. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 18, 2021

The Patriots’ Likely Starters and Top Contributors

If the season began today, and mind you, the team will almost certainly find some starters in the draft or a trade or later free-agent move, here’s what the primary contributors at each position would look like.

Offense

QB Cam Newton

RB Damien Harris/Sony Michel

FB Dan Vitale/Jakob Johnson

WR Nelson Agholor

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Julian Edelman

TE Jonnu Smith

TE Hunter Henry

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Shaq Mason

C Ted Karras

RG Mike Onwenu

RT Trent Brown

Defense

D-Line Deatrich Wise

D-Line Carl Davis

D-Line Davon Godchaux

D-Line Henry Anderson

WLB Matthew Judon

LILB Ja’Whaun Bentley

RILB Dont’a Hightower

SLB Kyle Van Noy

LCB J.C. Jackson

RCB Stephon Gilmore

FS Devin McCourty

SS Patrick Chung/Kyle Dugger

It’s hard not to be a little optimistic when you compare that list of playmakers to what the team trotted on the field in 2020.

