Lamar Jackson Comments on Cam Newton Ahead of Week 10 Clash

Baltimore Ravens superstar and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s path was partially paved by Cam Newton‘s success with the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson knows this and he showed his appreciation.

Jackson: “Game Recognize Game. He’s the OG, Superman”

The evolution of dual-threat quarterbacks didn’t begin with Newton, but he certainly did a lot to prove to NFL general managers that the style could be effective in the NFL. Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl berth in 2015.

Injuries had a negative impact on the rest of Newton’s tenure with the Panthers, which led to his release before the beginning of this season, That’s how he wound up landing with the New England Patriots.

Despite the dip and surge toward regaining his old form, Jackson remembers what Newton did during his best years with the Panthers. When asked about his counterpart on Sunday, Jackson paid his respects.

Lamar Jackson on Cam Newton today: "Game recognize game. He's the O.G. — Superman." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 11, 2020

Similarities and Differences Between Jackson and Newton

There are obvious similarities between the two based on their ability to make plays with their legs, but that’s about it. The designed run plays are different as Jackson is a speedier player in general, and much smaller in stature than Newton.

The Patriots’ quarterback has lost a step in the speed department, but he’s still more nimble than most, and as powerful as any player at his position. His ability to plow through defenders–especially in short-yardage situations–is one of his best weapons.

Jackson must limit the amount of contact he takes because he’s not built for that style. One would argue Newton isn’t either, which might explain his consistent battle with injuries.

Tough Matchup For the Patriots

The matchup for the Patriots looks really tough on both sides of the ball. New England has struggled to stop the run a bit over the past few weeks. New England did hold the Jets to 65 yards on the ground, but prior to that, they had given up a combined 387 yards on the ground in losses to the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

Prior to an injury to Jets rookie Mehki Becton, New York was having experience on the ground as well. With JK Dobbins and Jackson coming from the Ravens’ side, the Patriots’ defense will have their hands full. The same is the case for the secondary which had a rough week against the Jets. Thankfully, it appears Stephon Gilmore might be back, which should provide a shot in the arm.

On defense, the Patriots’ offense has looked better in each of the last two weeks. However, they may have to be even better when the Ravens come to town with Calais Campbell, Patrick Queen and cornerback Marlon Humphrey who was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

It should be an entertaining battle.

