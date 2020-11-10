LeBron James Comments on Cam Newton and Patriots Wild Finish

The New England Patriots, behind almost mistake-free football from Cam Newton, clutch kicking from Nick Folk, and a timely defensive play, came up with a much-needed win over the winless New York Jets on Monday night. After the Patriots’ big Monday night win, Los Angeles Lakers superstar, and huge football fan LeBron James took to social media to congratulate Newton on his play and the comeback win.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

LeBron James Congratulates Cam and the Patriots

Helluva game @CameronNewton!!!! Big time all night long! 🙏🏾. Game winning drive to add on to it — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2020

Game recognizes game. James and the Lakers pulled out a win in a competitive NBA Finals against the Miami Heat after the NBA Restart in the Bubble in Orlando, Florida. Throughout his time in the Bubble, away from family, James played a lot of Madden and watched the NFL to keep his mind off the stress and pressure of the situation.

James was an outstanding high school football player where he was on pace to be an all-state WR in Akron, Ohio. While Newton’s receivers were solid on Monday night, you can bet he’d love to have an athlete like James on his side.

Possibly Cam Newton’s Best Game

Newton missed a few receivers who might have been open down the field in favor of a safer check-down throw, and he definitely overshot a wide-open Jakobi Meyers who probably would have had a TD had the throw been on the money.

However, Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards, he ran for 16 yards and two touchdowns, and most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Next Week Will Be a Much Tougher Game

The Patriots will face the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens back at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Containing Jackson is one issue, but the Patriots also figure to have some difficulty curtailing the Ravens’ run game.

New England hasn’t tackled well of late, and that’s definitely a bad look heading into a game like the one that is on the horizon. That’s next week, though. After a four-game losing streak, it’ll be good for the Patriots to enjoy this victory as they have effectively kept their playoff hopes alive.

Also Read: