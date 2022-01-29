2 Patriots Legends Will Need to Take a Pay Cut to Return: Report

The New England Patriots have a bevy of crucial free-agent decisions to make this offseason. Will they chase big fish in free agency again this year as they did last season? Perhaps more importantly, what will they do with the veterans who have contributed so much to their dynasty?

Some of the biggest names may have to take pay cuts if they want to re-sign with the Patriots, says Zack Cox of NESN.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

Will the Patriots Say Goodbye to 2 Legends?

Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower have been teammates since 2012. Both men have played their entire careers with the Patriots, making 2 Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowl rings. When they call it a career, both McCourty and Hightower will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. That’s something for down the road. The issue at hand is whether or not Bill Belichick can afford to re-sign two players whose best days are behind them.

McCourty seems to be in the best position to continue playing at a reasonably high level. For the sixth consecutive season, McCourty played in every regular season game. In fact, the 34-year-old has only missed 5 games in his 12-year career.

ALL the latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

While he’s still quick, smart and a leader on the Patriots’ defense, he’s not as fast as he was during the prime of his career. New England needs to get younger and faster on both sides of the football, but especially on defense.

“The last time the Patriots played a game without McCourty in the lineup,” Cox asked. “Week 16 of the 2015 season. He’s played almost every snap for this defense over the last decade. But at 34, the longtime co-captain is one of several players on this list who could retire this offseason. If he opts to keep playing, would he and the Patriots be able to agree on a new contract? McCourty had New England’s highest base salary ($8 million; tied with linebacker Dont’a Hightower) and second-highest salary cap hit ($11.1 million) this season. With the cap hits for several 2021 signees shooting up in 2022, he likely would need to accept less to return.”

Will McCourty accept this situation and actually take a pay cut? It is tough to say. Would a veteran whose never played on any other team in the NFL really pack up and play elsewhere? McCourty appears to love the Patriots organization, the fanbase and playing for Belichick.

However, if McCourty finds the Patriots’ offer insulting, or he just wants to explore options elsewhere, New England could lose the quarterback of their defense. One thing seems certain, McCourty wants to continue to play in 2022. He just had surgery to repair an issue with his right thumb. In the video below, McCourty makes it known he wants to return to the NFL, per the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

Devin McCourty had a minor procedure on his right thumb, per source. He's also still planning on playing next season. pic.twitter.com/MdZjSbxsck — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 28, 2022

Things could be a little different for Hightower. While he’s younger than McCourty (Hightower will be 32 in March) he seems like a bigger risk to retire. After returning from the COVID-19 opt-out list, Hightower’s performance in 2021 was erratic. He failed to be the situational pass rusher and generally rock solid defensive presence in the middle of the Patriots’ defense. Hightower managed just 1.5 sacks and 64 total tackles. He also missed 2 games.

When critics discuss the Patriots’ lack of speed at linebacker, most are pointing fingers at Hightower. It’s difficult to imagine him getting things back in order. That’s why Cox wrote this concerning Hightower’s situation:

“With the Patriots lacking youth and speed at the linebacker position, it’s fair to wonder whether the three-time Super Bowl hero will be back.”

What’s Going to Happen With JC Jackson?

The Patriots almost have to franchise tag J.C. Jackson. They simply cannot afford to allow him to walk away. It would leave a gaping hole in the secondary and the defense on a whole. While Jackson isn’t quite as much of a shutdown corner against elite talents as Stephon Gilmore was with the team (the Bills’ Stefon Diggs is averaging 7 receptions, 93 yards and a TD per game vs. Jackson and the Pats), but he has still proven himself to be elite at his position.

If Jackson doesn’t get the franchise tag, it’ll be a surprise.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!