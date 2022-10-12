Mac Jones Has ‘Decent Chance’ to Return in Week 6

The New England Patriots have a chance to get their starting quarterback back under center in Week 6.

While there doesn’t seem to be a rush with the success of Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones seems close to making his return. Jones suffered a severe high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jones has a “decent chance” of playing in Week 6.

2022 hasn’t gone to plan for Jones. Through the first three games of the season, he has completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards and two touchdowns. Jones also added five interceptions to his resume and went 1-2 in games he started.

What Are Patriots Coaches Saying?

New England coaches are also making it seem as though Jones will return. Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said earlier this week that Jones is “doing everything he can physically to get back on the field full-time for us.

“He’s doing everything he can possible mentally he can to prepare for the game. He comes in every day focused,” Judge said. “He does a great job in meetings, he does a great job on the field in what he can do out there when he’s with us.

“So, very encouraged by how he’s worked and we all know he’s doing everything he can to be back on the field,” Judge added. “So in terms of how he handles it from a mental standpoint, all I can speak on is I know he’s mentally preparing himself and helping mentally prepare the other quarterbacks for Sunday every week.”

Do Patriots Players Have Confidence in Zappe?

While Jones could come back in Week 6, New England is still quite confident in Zappe. The quarterback finished the Patriots Week 5 win with 188 passing yards, a touchdown, and a 100.0 rating. While Zappe threw an interception, the blame lies more on Nelson Agholor than the quarterback. So far in two games played, the rookie has thrown for 287 yards, two touchdowns and an interception per Pro Football Reference.

Rhamondre Stevenson had plenty of praise for Zappe after New England’s win.

“When Bailey Zappe came in, everyone kinda knew, like he had that kinda … I don’t even know how to say it, that kind of itch to get better and just to learn,” Stevenson said. “And so, yeah, we all saw it, we all knew he had it in him, and this week, he prepared very well this week in practice. And I think it showed.”

Stevenson also had a great performance against the Lions. He ran for 161 yards and rolled through Detroit’s defense. He credited the game plan for his success.

“We ran a lot of gap scheme,” he said of the hat-on-hat blocking looks the Patriots are working with now. “And I just love running downhill behind those big boys. That’s what we did.”

So, the Patriots could get a much needed boost with the return of Jones but if Zappe is under center, New England will be just fine. Especially with how Stevenson is running the ball.