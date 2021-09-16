Mac Jones Implements His ’24-Hour Rule’ After Dolphins Loss

Handling losses can be one of the toughest things for a young player to get accustomed to in the NFL.

That’s especially the case for a player like the New England Patriots‘ Mac Jones who rarely lost in college as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. After starting his NFL career at 0-1 following 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jones had to implement his “24-hour rule.”

Jones explained during a presser on Wednesday.

Mac Jones’ 24-Hour Rule Was in Effect After Losing to the Dolphins

Jones explained the 24-hour rule and how it helps him deal with defeat. He said:

Just learning from what we could have done better is definitely just the only thing you can do really. You can sit there and feel bad for yourself for a little bit because you’re a human and that’s what you’re supposed to do — or you’re in the wrong profession — but you’ve just gotta move on. So, 24-hour rule. After 24 hours — for some people it’s less, but for me — after that just move on and play the next play. Play the next game. You’re only as good as your last game. We lost and that’s what people remember.

That’s a great mindset and one that can be implemented in other walks of life. It is especially helpful in a professional, performance-based environment. How impressive is Jones to have already adopted a mentality that some veterans still don’t have at their disposal?

Mac Jones and the Patriots Are Locked and Loaded for the Jets

On Sunday, Jones will face a fellow member of the highly touted rookie quarterback class of 2021. The Patriots travel to MetLife Stadium to take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in their second straight AFC East battle.

Bill Belichick talked about dealing with Jones’ counterpart during his presser on Wednesday. Belichick said this of Wilson:

“He’s an explosive player. He’s got a great arm. Live arm. Makes all the throws. Athletic. Like any young player, you know, they gain experience and get better every time they go out there.”

Wilson was taken No. 2 overall by the Jets after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. The San Francisco 49ers took Trey Lance at No. 3 and the Chicago Bears traded up to No. 11 to get Justin Fields. The Patriots sat at No. 15 and wound up with the quarterback who seemed to best fit their style.

Whenever Jones meets any member of this QB class head-to-head, the comparisons are inevitable. Every rookie QB lost their first game with the exception of Lance who also threw a TD pass in the Niners’ 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions. Wilson, like Jones, took a good amount of hits in his 19-14 Week 1 loss against the Carolina Panthers. He did throw 2 TD passes to one interception, but he was sacked 6 times.

The Panthers’ defense hit Wilson 10 times. The Patriots’ defense is hoping to continue Wilson’s bumpy start while shaking off Jones’ first loss. Hopefully everyone is using the 24-hour rule.