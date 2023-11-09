Patriots Can Land Potential Mac Jones Replacement and Edge-Rusher in Draft Trade

At 2-7 and with uncertainty about the futures of their head coach and quarterback, the New England Patriots should start planning an inevitable rebuild. Swinging a trade to replace quarterback Mac Jones in the 2024 NFL draft, while also landing a veteran edge-rusher in the process, would be a great start.

That’s the scenario proposed by CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso. He has the Patriots trading the fifth-overall pick to the Denver Broncos to secure the 10th choice and use it to select Michigan passer J.J. McCarthy: “The Patriots net a 2025 second-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and Baron Browning in this trade and still land a talented quarterback prospect inside the top 10.”

This kind of blockbuster trade would be highly unusual from the Patriots. Yet, the team’s method of working the draft could change if under-fire head coach Bill Belichick is no longer in charge next April.

Even if Belichick is still calling the shots, the Pats will face a difficult decision about struggling signal-caller Jones.

Mac Jones Might Be on Borrowed Time in New England

It was easy to explain Jones’ dire 2022 season. Belichick’s curious decision to have former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia call the offense did the quarterback few favors.

Things were supposed to be different for Jones this season, though. The return of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, along with some new targets, seemingly gave No. 10 all he needed to improve.

Instead, Jones is still struggling to push the ball vertically. Numbers from Warren Sharp earlier this season showed how Jones was worst in the league at attacking defenses deep.

every single 20+ air yard attempt from Mac Jones this year 11 attempts

1 completion among qualifying QBs: 2.1 YPA (dead last) 9% completions (dead last) -0.60 EPA/att (dead last) pic.twitter.com/UtGZSzMlF5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 19, 2023

Fast forward to Week 9, and the Patriots have mustered a mere 17 completions of 20-plus yards, with only two going for over 40. Jones hasn’t been able to expand the passing attack on O’Brien’s watch, and nor is New England’s QB1 making enough accurate throws in clutch situations.

The latest blunder in a key moment occurred on a fourth-down play early in Week 9’s 20-17 defeat to the Washington Commanders. Jones couldn’t connect with wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and admitted, “I just missed him. … Missed the throw,” per NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

Mac Jones on the early fourth-down incompletion to Tyquan Thornton: "He was like my third or fourth read and I just missed him. … Missed the throw." pic.twitter.com/Pwzc10izK6 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 5, 2023

Jones has been given ample opportunities to make the grade for the Patriots, even if Belichick’s signings haven’t exactly helped. Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t been used enough, while tight end Mike Gesicki is also yet to make a meaningful impact.

The beleaguered coach needs a way to change the narrative before it’s too late. Making a change at football’s most important position could be the spark Belichick and the Patriots need.

Patriots Need Change With or Without Bill Belichick

McCarthy would offer the Pats a prolific passer with the mobility to move the pocket and still make plays. That’s what the 20-year-old did to convert this 3rd-and-10 against Indiana, highlighted by WBG84.

J.J. McCarthy escaping pressure by running to his right. He directs his TE Colston Loveland to change his route to go past the marker and delivers the ball with touch and accuracy in stride and Loveland proceeds to take it to the house. Really good play on 3rd & 10. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/L9sZzcA3GS — WBG84 (@WBG84) November 1, 2023

Plays like this have helped McCarthy throw 40 touchdown passes in the last two seasons. There’d be some controversy about this pick given Michigan’s role in a sign-stealing scandal, something sure to provoke comparisons to ‘Spygate‘ if the Patriots selected McCarthy.

The sign-stealing scandal is why Heisman Trophy voter Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star won’t cast a vote for the quarterback. Doyel did make clear “this is not J.J. McCarthy’s fault.”

Teams picking in the top 10 will give McCarthy strong consideration, but the Patriots have a greater need than most to call his name. The Pats could also use another edge-rusher like Browning, who has seven career sacks, with Josh Uche set to enter free agency next year.

More than specifics, Belichick could use a splash move to convince his critics he can still do the job. That’s assuming the 71-year-old remains in charge.

There are doubts after The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin said he thinks “there’s a chance the Krafts could make the move in the bye week and install Jerod Mayo as the interim coach for the final seven games,” if the Patriots lose to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in Week 10.

It doesn’t matter if Belichick is still head coach after this season. The Patriots need major chances to get back on track.

Altering the picture at quarterback is the logical place to start.