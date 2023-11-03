Mac Jones Reacts to Josh McDaniels’ Firing

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones only spoke highly of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who lost his second head coaching job this week.

Jones played under McDaniels in 2021 and thrived as a rookie. McDaniels left New England for a head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, but things ended abruptly on Wednesday, November 1, amid a 3-5 start.

“I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “I had a great experience with him and, like you said, we have a good relationship and it’s a tough part of the business.”

“Like I said, I have a lot of respect for Josh and his family and what he’s done for this place, and all that too. So, definitely, thoughts are with him,” Jones added.

Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs with a 10-7 record in 2021 under McDaniels’ offensive guidance. The former Alabama star also made the Pro Bowl amid 3,801 yards passing for 22 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions.

Mac Jones rookie season with Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ip77H53n8c — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 1, 2023

“He has a great family, and he’s a great person and a great football coach. So, I definitely learned a lot from him,” Jones said. “Right now, it’s hard for me because I’m trying to get ready for a game, right, and just focus on what I can do better.”

“I always take coaching points from all the coaches I’ve worked with, and you kind of carry those along with you in kind of your workbook in your head,” Jones added. “What did coach tell me in high school? What did coach tell me in college? And, with Josh, what did he tell me my rookie year? You kind of take a little bit from each coach and learn.”

Mac Jones Hasn’t Been the Same Since Josh McDaniels Left

Things haven’t gone as well since for Jones amid a downturn in 2022 and a losing record. Jones’ third season hasn’t panned out much better amid a 2-6 start, but still believes his team can turn things around.

“Just take it day-by-day, and not worry about the results. It’s really hard, but focus on what you can do better as a player,” Jones said. “Young guys, old guys, everybody, it’s all about striving for getting better and working together and communicating and figuring out how to win by week versus looking at the grand picture.”

“Just look at the week. What do we need to do? How do we practice to do it, and then go out there and have fun and do it on Sunday,” Jones added.

Since McDaniels’ departure, Jones has an 8-14 record with 4,638 yards passing for 23 touchdowns versus 19 interceptions. Jones looks to take a step toward righting the ship in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders (3-5).

Josh McDaniels Could Return to the Patriots: Insider

The Athletic’s Steve Buckley sees McDaniels reuniting with the Patriots as a realistic possibility. It could be anything from being a personnel assistant to head coach Bill Belichick or replacing the longtime coach as Buckley views it.

“He remains in the good graces of the organization from owner Robert Kraft on down, despite twice leaving New England for head-coaching opportunities at other NFL ports,” Buckley wrote about McDaniels. “But the Patriots have Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, which means something would have to happen to accommodate a return by McDaniels.”

“The scenarios are endless, and, yes, one of those scenarios includes the Kraft family removing the greatest coach in NFL history [says me] from their masthead, which would result in a complete overhaul of the coaching staff,” Buckley added.