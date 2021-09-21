Patriots Mac Jones ‘Jumps’ Peers in Latest Odds

The New England Patriots‘ rookie quarterback Mac Jones is getting some criticism, but he’s also leapfrogged more popular first-year players in the Rookie of the Year odds.

According to NJ Sportsbook Review, Jones is now the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Writers from Knup Solutions sent me information on the latest odds. The segment, which was titled “Jones Jumps Lawrence” says:

While Mac Jones directed the New England Patriots to another win, Trevor Lawrence struggled with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is no longer the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite as he slipped to +550, behind Jones at +350. Chicago’s Justin Fields is third at +600, with Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris at +800. Jones completed 22-of-30 passes on Sunday for 186 yards as the Patriots used their defense and ground game to beat the New York Jets 25-6. Jones has 467 yards in two games with one touchdown, no turnovers, and he’s completed 74% of his passes. The Patriots are -3 at home against the Saints in Week 3. Lawrence has five interceptions already this season to go with 450 yards and a 50% completion rate. He has run for just 19 yards while throwing for four touchdowns. The winless Jags host Arizona in Week 3. Fields got his first real action on Sunday after Andy Dalton left the Bears win with an injury. The first-rounder from Ohio State was 6-for-13 for 60 yards with an interception while rushing for 31 yards on ten carries. The 1-1 Bears are +7.5 at Cleveland in Week 3, and Fields will start if Dalton is unable to go. Harris ran ten times for just 38 yards on Sunday against the Raiders. He added five receptions for 43 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Harris has 130 total yards in two games, and the 1-1 Steelers are -4.5 against Cincinnati on Sunday.

One look at this breakdown would suggest Jones is playing far beyond what might be expected of a rookie quarterback. At the core, if nothing else is accomplished, most coaches want their young signal-caller to protect the football.

That’s what Jones is doing. Believe it or not, that’s not enough for some pundits.

Mac Jones Being Dinged for Dink-and-Dunk Approach

FOX Sports personality Nick Wright was asked if he was impressed by Jones’ performance through the first 2 weeks of the season. His response was a complicated no. Wright pointed out the safe approach the Patriots’ coaching staff has taken with Jones, and identified it as a drawback.

Wright compared Jones’ onboarding process to a 28-year-old who still orders chicken fingers from every restaurant.

You ever met a 28-year old who still orders chicken fingers at every restaurant? That’s what the Patriots are setting Mac Jones up for. https://t.co/tlpXQEr7HV — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 20, 2021

It’s a pretty comical rant, but it is fair to say, most Patriots fans are probably pretty satisfied with the way Jones has played, and how he’s being coached. However, that could change if the Patriots lose their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

New England Patriots (1-1) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Here is what’s coming up for the Patriots the rest of the 2021 season.

Week 1 – Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints at 1pm ET – FOX – September 26

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 pm ET – NBC – October 3

Week 5 – at Houston Texans at 1pm ET – CBS – October 10

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 pm ET – CBS – October 17

Week 7 – New York Jets at 1pm ET – CBS – October 24

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9