Mac Jones Takes WWE-Goldberg-Style Hit From Cowboys DE [WATCH]

Hey Yodny Cajuste, New England Patriots fans would love to see Mac Jones play the entire season. Thanks.

The Patriots’ offensive tackle was beaten badly by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory on a second-quarter play and the result was a nasty–but legal–WWE-Goldberg-style sack that left Jones a little “woozy,” as CBS’ Jim Nantz described it after the play.

Take a look:

Cajuste beaten at the snap by Gregory. Mac is on the sidelines going over plays with McDaniels so he appears to be fine, or as fine as you could be after that kind of hit. #Patriots #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ympaBr6C60 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 17, 2021

That’s the kind of hit that can shorten a season, and the last thing you want to see happen to your rookie quarterback. Others watching this play had noteworthy reactions including some who saw the WWE connection to the way Jones went down.

The play was huge because the Patriots were just about to add to their 14-10 lead, but the force of Gregory’s sack caused a fumble that the Cowboys recovered.

You hate to see Jones put the ball on the ground, but when an O-Lineman allows a pass rusher to come through that clean, the Patriots are fortunate all Jones lost was the ball.

Twitter Reacts to Big Hit on Mac Jones

Nick Emmons of WHDH had this comical GIF to demonstrate the hit Jones took from Gregory.

Mac Jones sitting on the bench after that sack 😖 pic.twitter.com/GH4mL1A0DK — Nick Emmons 7News (@NickEmmonsTV) October 17, 2021

The Patriots’ coaching staff recognizes the danger their franchise quarterback is in and are shuffling the O-Line in an effort to better protect him. NBC Sports’ Phil A. Perry tweeted:

Mac Jones nearly had his head knocked off his shoulders on that last drive. Patriots trying to find their best five by going to two regulars who haven't practiced in a while. https://t.co/4fXja3uliK — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 17, 2021

The Ringer states the obvious here, but yeah, they’re right, Jones had to be attended to on the sideline after this hit.

Peter Stringer of Amazing America dropped the WWE Goldberg reference I was looking for:

Here’s another WWE connection that also isn’t off base. James Starks II with that Bradshaw reference. If you really know wrestling, you know the Acolytes or APA talk.

Whew Mac Jones caught that Bradshaw clothesline pic.twitter.com/sc8kN0ISrn — James Starks II (@_JamesStarks) October 17, 2021

You always know a ballcarrier has been rocked when he doesn’t make a single move toward recovering a fumble after the big hit. NBCS’ John Clark compared the hit to a “mack truck.”

Mac Jones meet Mack Truck 💀 pic.twitter.com/Kd6IsBwSjR — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 17, 2021

How’s Mac Jones Doing Since the Hit

To Jones’ credit, he didn’t miss a single snap. The Patriots’ training staff tended to him on the sidelines, but he came back into the game on his team’s next possession.

New England Patriots (2-3) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 pm ET – CBS – October 17

Week 7 – New York Jets at 1pm ET – CBS – October 24

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9