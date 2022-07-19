Mac Jones and Patriots 2022 Draft Pick Working Out Prior to Training Camp

Mac Jones is continuing to grind ahead of New England Patriots Training Camp and he recently linked up with a member of New England’s 2022 draft class.

Jones has been working quite hard this offseason. He has been hosting throwing sessions all across the country as he prepares for his second NFL season.

The quarterback has been working with players from all over the depth chart. Whether it be DeVante Parker or Tre Nixon, Jones has been building chemistry with his teammates.

Jones’ latest linkup was with Tyqan Thornton along with Damien Harris.

Looks like Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton has been working out with Mac Jones and Damien Harris, among others pic.twitter.com/B5KnUPRtWj — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) July 18, 2022

How Important is it for Thornton to Work With Jones?

While Jones is entering an important season under center, the same could be said for Thornton. A rookie season serves as an opportunity for a player to show if he has what it takes or possibly stumble to start his NFL career.

Thornton was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft which means something as the Patriots are still recovering from their selection of N’Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver drafted out of Baylor was projected to be selected in the third or fourth round but New England clearly thought highly of him.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said prior to the draft that there was a lot to like about Thornton’s game.

“He’s a vertical threat with the speed and poise to win deep and has an excellent feel for maintaining spacing when working against zone coverage,” stated Zierlein. “He’s skinny and linear, which is a bad combination in defeating strong press-man corners on the next level. The poise and catch radius will work in his favor, but the success rate on contested catches will be lower than teams like, based upon his history and physical traits. Wideouts with his size profile have struggled mightily to succeed in the league, but Thornton’s speed and talent make him worthy of a shot on Day 3.”

What About Jones?

This offseason has been the summer of Mac Jones. The quarterback has been in the news for all the right reasons and has fans excited ahead of the 2022 season.

Besides putting in extra work with his teammates, Jones has also worked on his diet and looks noticeably slimmed down. The quarterback talked about changing his diet as he prepared for this upcoming season when talking to NBC Sports Boston.

“I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body and feeling comfortable and feeling healthier and better,” Jones said.

New England will be relying on Jones a lot in his second NFL season. The Patriots defense took a hit with the loss of J.C. Jackson meaning that the defense will be less likely to bail out New England’s offense if they fail to score points.

So Jones and Thornton will be preparing for an important 2022 season. With the duo already putting in the work on their own time, they will be well prepared when training camp begins in Foxboro next week.