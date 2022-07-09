Mac Jones Working With New Patriots Receiver and Breakout RB

M

ac Jones has been putting in a lot of work with his New England Patriots teammates and that continued this past week. Jones was in Texas working with running back Rhamondre Stevenson and receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Kristian Wilkerson.

This isn’t the first time that Jones has worked with his teammates on his own accord this offseason. Back in June, Jones was in California throwing with Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon.

These multiple throwing sessions show just how dedicated Jones is heading into his second NFL season. The quarterback got his career off to a quality start leading all rookie quarterbacks in passing touchdowns (22).

His hard work is definitley being noticed by his teammates. David Andrews talked about Jones’ work ethic when speaking to 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I try to get him to take a deep breath, but that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun, for the past year, for me to get to know him and got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.

“We’re all working to be the best we can be,” Andrews added. “Whether that’s Mac, me, we’re all professional athletes. Whoever it is on the football team, we know we have a job to do, and we’re going to do that to the best of our abilities to be the best we can be. We’re all here for the same common goal. It’ll all start whenever we report. That’ll be day one. We’ll keep working on it, keep improving it, try to keep getting better throughout season and not have that kind of lull like we did last season.”

How Has Stevenson Been Catching the Ball?

Stevenson was much more focused on running the ball in 2021 compared to catching it. The rookie running back did quite well on the ground tallying 606 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The running back didn’t exactly replicate those numbers when catching the ball out of the backfield but wasn’t a horrible option for Jones to throw to. Stevenson had 14 receptions for 123 yards.

If Stevenson can continue to improve, he will be yet another target for Jones to throw to in 2022. When you add in his ability on the ground, the Patriots could have a real star on their hands.

What Should Patriots Fans Expect From Humphrey?

The Patriots signed Humphrey after minicamp ended and the wide receiver will look to finally find his form in New England after a rough start to his NFL career.

Humphrey struggled with the New Orleans Saints. In his three-year career, he only has 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Even the likes of N’Keal Harry have had better starts to their NFL career.

But Patriots fans will be excited to see these players working together on their own time as they get ready for training camp. While Jones will definitley be a difference maker, Stevenson and Humprey will look to make an impact on New England’s offense in 2022.