Patriots Linebacker Releases New England Themed Merch [LOOK]

N

ow that Mack Wilson is a member of the New England Patriots, he wants to make sure his fans can support him in his new team colors.

The Patriots acquired Wilson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns that sent Chase Winovich to Ohio in exchange for the linebacker.

Wilson posted a link to the merchandise on his Twitter account Saturday morning. The website dirty30.com is the official home of merchandise for the linebacker.

Wilson released merch with his personal logo in red and navy blue.

A Fresh Start

Similar to Winovich, Wilson will be looking for a fresh start in his new home.

“It’s a blessing to get fresh start, I kind of look at it like a second chance, so I’m approaching it like a pro,” Wilson said in a May press conference. “Just coming in with that mindset to work hard and earn everything that I can, build that trust amongst the rest of the guys that built this foundation here last season… just try my best to contribute any way as possible.”

So far the linebacker has played in 43 career games and has 163 tackles and a single sack. Last season, Wilson tallied 42 tackles but failed to get to the quarterback.

The Patriots will be expecting Wilson to perform right off the bat. With Dont’a Hightower still unsigned, Ja’Whuan Bentley and Wilson will do most up the heavy lifting up front for New England’s group of linebackers while Matt Judon hopes to continue to get to the quarterback with ease.

Wilson will also play a key role as the Patriots front seven will be under immense pressure this season. With the loss of J.C. Jackson, New England will need to do a better job of getting to the quarterback and stopping running backs in the backfield.

Winovich appeared to fall out of favor in New England. After an impressive rookie season, the defensive ends usage fell quite a bit.

The defensive end recorded 11 sacks in his first two seasons but only was able to record 11 tackles in 2021.

Why Patriots Fans Should Be Excited

New England has become the land of rejuvenation for a lot of players. With Bill Belichick still being the head coach, Wilson has the opportunity to reach his potential. The linebacker is only 24 years old and has plenty of football left to play.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of fun as well,” said Wilson. “It’s just super structured. I feel like it’s just something that brings out the best in people. It’s gonna bring out the best in this team this year and it’s been great overall. I’m just super excited. I can’t wait to get everybody back in the building and continue to build this foundation.”

Linebackers specifically have been able to find themselves in New England. Before coming to the Patriots, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins were struggling or plateauing in their careers.

So fans in New England will be hoping that Wilson follows a similar trajectory and that the linebacker has a good 2022 season. That sure would make them want to buy some merch.