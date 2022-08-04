Patriots Offseason Acquisition Still Adjusting to New England

The New England Patriots are known for being an organization that is tough to adjust to.

Players such as Chad Ochocinco, Albert Haynesworth, and Reggie Wayne haven’t been able to cut it in New England while having successful careers elsewhere.

Mack Wilson joined the Patriots this offseason after being traded for Chase Winovich in a deal that offers both players a fresh start with new teams. Wilson comes to New England after spending three seasons with the Cleveland Browns where he was only able to tally 163 total tackles and one sack.

Wilson discussed how he has been adjusting to the way of football life in New England and how it has been a challenge for him.

“Honestly it’s been a challenge,” Wilson said. “Just coming here, from day one, OTAs, I kind of went through that process where they broke my body down and built me back up to how they want me to be. It was tough, but I managed to get through it by pushing myself everyday and obviously, I feel like a better player. I feel more explosive. I feel faster, stronger, things like that.”

Wilson also gave a look into how the Patriots operate and why they have been successful.

“If you don’t love football, if you don’t eat, sleep, breath football here, you won’t make it long,” Wilson said. “The way they do things here is totally different from other organizations, and honestly, I can see why this organization has been so successful over the years.”

How Does Wilson Feel About the Coaching Staff?

One person who is likely helping Wilson assimilate to New England is Jerod Mayo. The former Patriots linebacker is now a linebackers coach for New England and Wilson had plenty of praise for him.

“Coach Mayo, I feel like to me, he’s a legend in my eyes,” Wilson said. “When he talks, I listen. I pay attention to everything he do, everything he talks about in the meeting room. Obviously with the career the he had here — you can ask any linebacker, it’s fun just having a coach who really played the game, who put the blood, sweat and tears into this same organization, and now he’s our coach giving us back tools, advice, gems and even coaching us at the end of the day. It’s a blessing.”

How Will Wilson Fit Into New England’s Plans in 2022?

The Patriots will need to have a strong front seven this season. After the departure of J.C. Jackson, New England’s pass rush will play a major role in the success of the defense. That means players such as Deatrich Wise, Matthew Judon, and Josh Uche will need to step up. With Wilson only having one career sack, he will need to as well.

But while it might have been a challenge for Wilson to adjust to New England, the linebacker seems bought into the Patriot Way and is looking to live up to his potential in 2022.